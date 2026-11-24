This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bristol chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hustle culture is possibly one of the most straight-forward self-help ideas the internet has ever offered. Although the term only really comes from the last few years, the roots of this theory, that working hard gives you success, have been popular throughout the 20th century. However, unlike other theories that have been re-evaluated, this one has mostly remained untouched, despite pretty big political implications.

Hustle culture, in theory, has simply come from a desire to be successful. Fundamentalist theory has long stated that society works in a meritocracy, where those who work the hardest and are the best at something get rewarded, and therefore society remains fair. Therefore, those who hustle should, in this perfect world, get rewarded for their efforts. In a world where jobs seem non-existent, while the cost of living only increases, it makes perfect sense why this idea has caught root again. It also suggests that those who aren’t successful just haven’t worked hard enough, and are to blame for their own failures.

This version of meritocracy entirely ignores any systemic issues. Anyone who has ever complained about nepo babies, seen the Black Lives Matter or #Me Too protests, or spent any time in a history class knows this. However, if the only solution is just ‘work harder’, it gives people a sense of control, and suggests that anyone can climb out of the situation they’re in. Furthermore, a truly meritocratic world does suggest everything would be fair for everyone, which could make it seem like an excellent goal. What’s concerning, however, is the idea those who don’t work hard enough are simply lazy, and to be blamed for their perceived failure, when a lot of the time there are huge blocks, whether class, race, gender, physical or mental disability etc. to people reaching the success they want.

The lack of acknowledgement of this can have a significant mental toll. Meritocracy invites comparison and competition, in theory pushing people to be more motivated to succeed. In reality, however, there is no socially agreed end goal for success, and there will always appear to be more to gain. This often leads to feelings of inadequacy, and an achievement driver that can never be sated. Hustle culture also conflates success, usually financial, with happiness, and although money makes life a lot easier, it doesn’t solve everything. This can lead to people continuing to work unhealthy hours with the belief that it will make everything better, and that can take a mental toll.

There is little space for rest in hustle culture. When people inevitably need a break, this is often seen as laziness, a personality flaw, by both themselves and the community around them. Considering that the working day causes an increased cortisol level, on top of ordinary life, working too much can only lead to burnout. And if people are unable to let themselves rest even then, this will probably develop into long term health problems, whether physical or mental.

Finally, it’s worth questioning why society is so obsessed with maintaining an illusion of meritocracy, and who it serves. Both Fundamentalist and Marxist theories discuss the importance of meritocracy for keeping social order, just with different opinions on whether it’s good or bad. The basic theory is that if an individual believes they alone are responsible for their own failures, it means the system itself remains unthreatened, and peace is kept. However, recently this idea has been challenged as theorists have highlighted how a lack of success can lead to scapegoating, as people recognise that the system is unfair, but seek to make themselves feel better by punching down on a more vulnerable group. This does cause further social division, but reinforces the status quo. Considering the current rise in extremist political opinions, it might be worth looking at this system to discuss further its impact on the future.

Hustle culture, in a meritocratic world, could be seen as excellent advice to help people control and improve their lives. However, the unaddressed issues and implications surrounding it can have massively damaging effects, both on the individual and on the collective. Therefore, its important to look at whether this idea is still useful and how we can use it, or change it, to help everyone.