Being a Substitute for the First Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bradley U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the summer, I was recently granted my STS license. This is a short-term-substitute license. It allows me to sub in public school districts where my license is registered, which allows me to gain more experience in the classroom before I graduate as a fully certified teacher. I have been subbing consistently for the past couple of weeks. I usually sub in the school I have been already working at for the past 2 years but recently have found a love for pushing myself out of my comfort zone and subbing in schools I’ve never been to in my college town. I have subbed for kindergarten, a few fourth-grade classes, some second-grade classes, twice as a music teacher, and twice as a technology teacher. I have found a new admiration for subbing. It allows me to gain more experience as a future teacher and get a handle on classroom management. Believe it or not, management changes depending on the school AND grade level. I’ve quickly realized I absolutely LOVE third and fourth grade. If you would’ve asked me two years ago that I like working with upper elementary more, I would have laughed in your face. I used to go on and on about how much they scared me. With their attitudes and reluctance to learning, I didn’t care for the older kids. But, as soon as I challenged myself and took on a 4th grade class to sub in; I realized I was wrong. I was scared for no reason. I learned 4th grade is actually where the ‘sweet spot’ of teaching may actually land! Subbing for Kindergarten is always fun, because they’re always so sweet and cute, but man are they tiring. I love the little ones and always do, but subbing has truly taught me to branch out and push myself as a future teacher. You learn so much more being a substitute than you will ever learn in your education classes. I highly recommend getting your short-term-sub license as it’s the only one you can get while being a full-time college student (credit hour wise). It’s not only good pay, but it’s flexible, and the best hands-on experience you can get. Plus, you may find out something about yourself you would have never guesses!