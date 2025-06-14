5 Female Writers You Didn’t Know Were MSU Alumni

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bozeman chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Montana State University has produced countless influential graduates since its founding in 1893, many of whom were women whose work changed their career fields forever. Whenever I’m struggling through a gruelingly cold spring semester or buried in a pile of partially-completed essays, I find myself thinking of the women who toiled through the same battles before me: ambitious women who came out the other side of literary labor stronger and ready to take the world by storm. I’ve compiled a list of five impactful women who became successful writers after their graduation from MSU to help you get inspired to chase your dreams at one of the Treasure State’s most incredible colleges.

Sarah Vowell

Sarah Vowell is one of the most famous MSU alumnae in the entertainment industry, having graduated in 1993 with a degree in Modern Languages and Literature. With a passion for American history, Vowell has written an impressive collection of novels, articles, and essays that put a fictional spin on the assassinations of presidents, the fall of kingdoms, and more. Vowell has also appeared in many TV shows and movies, most notably as the voice of Violet Parr, the invisible teenage daughter in The Incredibles. A woman who is truly doing it all, Vowell is a reminder of the potential MSU students have to find success in our diverse interests.

Jennifer Lauck

The author of a New York Times best-selling memoir and winner of several awards for her journalistic work, Jennifer Lauck’s writing has been successful across many genres. Her beloved novel Blackbird gained popularity after her appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show, when Oprah proclaimed that her memoir should have been the book of the month. After obtaining a BA in journalism from MSU, Lauck has worked as a reporter for several networks while writing her therapeutic memoirs and short stories. A lover of writing in all its forms, this MSU grad attests to the power of literature on both personal and global scales.

Kathy Tyers

Proof that impactful writers can originate from any field of study, Kathy Tyers graduated with a degree in microbiology before becoming a successful science fiction novelist. Reaching the New York Times best-seller list for her novel The Truce at Bakura, Tyers amassed a portfolio of many successful novels and short stories during the first half of her career, including popular continuations of the Star Wars franchise. After her first sabbatical, Tyers reworked her writing to target the Christian Booksellers Association, aiming to market her work as Christian Fiction.

Susan Roesgen

Although she did not plan to work in journalism, Susan Roesgen’s MSU degree in English Literature started her down the path of successful news reporting. After getting her start in journalism from the MSU Exponent newspaper, Roesgen would go on to report for CNN, National Geographic, and as a prime-time news anchor for news stations in New York City, New Orleans, and more. Her work has taken her all around the world, reporting at locations like the Sea of Galilee and the pyramids of Egypt. Her career serves as evidence that an education at MSU can open a world of opportunity.

Patricia Briggs

With her fantasy novels consistently placing on best-seller lists (USA Today, The New York Times, etc.), Patricia Briggs is the popular author of several imaginative book series. Her most famous series follows the adventures of Mercy Thompson, a shape-shifting mechanic surrounded by fantastical creatures like vampires and fairies. So far, Briggs has penned forty-two books within six different series with no plans of stopping. Her love for fiction and her community of devoted fans is uplifting confirmation of the success MSU writers can find within their unique passions.