What I Wish I Knew Before Going Pre-Med

I recently shared with the fellow HerCampus writers that I picked my major, Applied Health Sciences, after watching a single episode of House M.D, a medical drama that follows a rather unorthodox doctor and his team as they solve the toughest of cases. Dr. House and his team spend each episode attempting to diagnose and treat patients in seemingly hopeless situations. And although I didn’t entirely agree with House’s methods (if you know you know), I admired the way he stopped at nothing to help treat his patients, even when it seemed no one could figure out what was wrong with them. These were cases that were impossible to crack, and yet, he always did it.

I remember ending the first episode and thinking one thing: I need to do that too.

In all reality, it wasn’t that simple. I had been debating changing out of my past major– Exercise Science– for quite some time, especially after taking an incredible Anatomy and Physiology course in the spring of my freshman year (shoutout Professor Amy Wagner). My experiences with caring physicians, as well as my love for serving others and protecting minority groups contributed greatly to this choice as well. In fact, I always planned to go into a career field that would allow me to better the lives of those in my community. There had been a dream inside of me, untouched and quieted by years of self-doubt.

But there I was, face-to-screen with Hugh Laurie, and I’d decided it; I was going pre-med, no matter how difficult it was going to be.

Little did I know, this would be the most challenging thing I’d ever taken on. Three semesters in as an Applied Health Sciences major and I still feel like I don’t know what I’m doing here. So, here is my advice for anyone considering medicine:

1) Get Ready to Make a Million Phone Calls

I’ve said it a hundred times this semester, but so much of being part of a pre-professional major is making connections. Throughout the past few years, I’ve made more phone calls and written more emails than I have in my entire life. As a generation, I think we’re apt to avoid reaching out to people. Whether that’s because of social media or some overly independent ideology, I can’t tell. But what I can tell is that networking is the number one key to success in the pre-med world.

Most of us can ace a test or write an A-level paper, but what I failed to realize upon declaring my major was how much I would need to expand my circle. From forming relationships with professors/faculty mentors to calling around hospitals for volunteer and shadowing opportunities, there is so much more to this career path than a 4.0. The best part is, these people want you to succeed. So, don’t be afraid to make that phone call, to send a follow-up email, to kiss ass if you have to. You’re talking to professionals who were once in your shoes, and from my experience, they are happy to help you make it to the doctorate level. Having these connections is what will help you to stand out and make your experience worthwhile. Put yourself out there, especially now, when you’re not expected to have it all figured out.

2) You Won’t Feel Like You’re Doing Enough, and That’s Normal

Even after making all of those connections, burying your head in your textbooks, and somehow balancing your coursework with work, research, volunteer hours, shadowing opportunities, and clubs/orgs (and maybe even some free time for, y’know, life), you’ll to realize that everybody is doing the same thing, and some people are doing it even better.

This is the most unmotivating part of premed; it’s so terribly competitive that you never feel competitive enough. But what I should remind you is that every single one of us feels that way, and that doesn’t mean it’s true.

Everyone’s path to medicine looks different. Some will focus more heavily on academia, while others will get out in the field more often. Some (including myself) will take gap years, and some will graduate early. Some will have to apply two, three, or even four times before getting into a program, and others will get in on their first try.

It’s daunting; I won’t deny that. But what I can tell you is that as long as you are doing the things that matter to you, that you are doing the things that show your passion for taking care of others, you can do this. It’s not meant to be an easy journey, but I’m willing to bet you knew that when you started.

So don’t take the screw ups and setbacks to heart. Give yourself grace. And know that whenever you are truly ready for med school, you will get there.

3) Remember Your “Why”

This leads me to my third point: Remember your “why”. As pre-meds, we are encouraged to ask ourselves day in and day out, “Why medicine?”. And though my full answer is much too long to include in this article, I’ll include the most fundamental part of it:

People deserve to be cared for. Cared for with reason. With respect. With compassion. With science.

You are preparing to spend the rest of your life dedicated to taking care of your community, to saving lives. And as you cram for that organic chemistry test, miss another night of sleep, spend your weekends volunteering and your weekdays working yourself to the bone, I encourage you to remember the end goal.

Look, if you’re in it for the money or the title, you’re in it for the wrong reasons. What should really ground you in this journey is your character. Why do you want to help others? Why would you put yourself through so much rigorous work? Why is all of that suffering worth it to you?

It’s worth it because of the patients we get to save, the scientific reasoning we get to utilize and protect, and I’ll be damned if I let a difficult semester or a bit of pushback let me forget that.

If you’re considering pre-medicine or already involved, I hope this article has served as an insider look into the mind of a junior on her journey to med school. It isn’t all rainbows and butterflies, but it isn’t so horrible either. In the end, academic stress is a blessing of sorts, a reminder that I am so lucky to be where I am, to be able to study such a wonderful thing in pursuit of greatness. I know this is a competitive sphere, but still, we are all in this together, and it is my hope to inspire any woman considering becoming a doctor to just do it.

Just maybe prepare yourself a little more than watching an episode of House M.D.