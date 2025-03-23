Want to Travel on a Budget? Tips to Make Travel More Affordable!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

Summer is approaching quickly, which means it’s finally time to book your trips! Traveling can become expensive pretty quickly, too! With airline prices fluctuating from high to low and trying to find a place to stay that doesn’t look like it’s straight out of a horror movie, it can get stressful! Here are some tips to make travel more affordable and less stressful!

When do I book my flight?

The closer you wait, the more expensive your flight will be! Using apps like Hopper can help with searching through multiple airlines to compare prices. The app also color codes their calendar to show the cheapest weeks to travel, compared to the more expensive weeks. Hopper also predicts whether the price will lower or rise to help you find the cheapest time to book. I typically wait about four months out before booking any domestic flight. For any international flight, I make sure to book 6+ months in advance.

When it comes to choosing the right airline, it truly depends on the experience you want. If you simply want to get from point A to point B on a budget, then I recommend Spirit. They’re known for their cheap prices but charge for literally everything. You get a free personal item which is around the size of a school bookbag. If you want to buy luggage, it’s around $50 one way. Be careful when booking with Spirit; always check the final price and compare it to other airlines. Other airlines can offer free carry-on or checked luggage included with the ticket. Delta is a great airline, with the best service and most comfortable seating. They also have the best selection of movies and free wifi!

Driving is a great option for many destinations! Road trips are the perfect way to create memories with your friends and family. There are many ways to make the drive fun. Listening to music, playing games, or watching a movie makes the drive entertaining. This makes transportation around your city easy!

Where to stay?

When it comes to finding a place to stay, it can get very pricey to find nice hotels. AirBNB is an app where homeowners put their homes out to let people rent. The app is super easy to use and can filter out homes based on price, location, and number of beds. These hosts are reviewed and inspected to give the best experience. Hosts who have had high reviews are known as “superhosts,” which can give you peace of mind when booking. You can look through pictures of the space and the dfferent amenities that come with it. You can also locate the area to see any nearby restaurants and activities. If you’re uncomfortable about staying at an Airbnb, you can book a hotel. Although it’s a little more expensive, you might find it’s the experience you’re looking for.

Transportation

Renting a car through the airport can be very expensive and stressful. Depending on your destination, there are other affordable ways to get from place to place. Uber and Lyft are great modes of transportation. The app is simple to use and is way cheaper than using taxi services. When you request a ride, you’ll receive information about who your driver is and how many trips they’ve completed. These apps have multiple safety measures in place so both you and your driver can feel safe. If your destination is farther away from everything, it may be best to rent a car. There’s an app similar to Airbnb called “Turo.” Car owners post their cars on the site, with pictures and a description. When you request a car, you must send your driver’s license and await approval from the car owner. Once you have it, then you’ll have to take before and after pictures of the car to protect you from any damages. After that, you’re ready to drive!

There are many ways to make travel affordable. You can choose your destination far away or maybe a little closer to home. Wherever it may be, there’s always something new to explore. Here’s to a bright and adventurous summer!