Tips for Applying to Graduate School (From a Senior)

It’s application season again everyone! While not all of you college seniors are attending graduate school, research shows that almost 50% of individuals go to graduate school directly after finishing their undergraduate degree. As someone who is planning on attending Graduate School next Fall and just completed my applications, I want to offer my advice to anyone who is currently in the same boat that I am in.

Writing a good statement of purpose

If any of you are unsure about what a statement of purpose should include you came to the right place! Most graduate-level applications should include what exactly they want from your statement of purpose but, they are all usually fairly similar. In my experience, I was told to write about why I want to be a part of the program I am applying for, experiences related to the field I want to work in, and why I should be a part of their program. In order to set my statement of purpose apart from other applicants I also wrote about some of the courses I was involved in that are not directly influenced by my major but similar. This shows the school that you are dedicated to the field even if you had other options of courses or jobs to take while completing undergrad. Like I said, each school will ask for something slightly different but in the end, they are all asking why you want to be a part of their program.

2. Obtaining letters of recommendation from credible sources

While it varies between universities and the program you are applying to, most graduate schools require at least 2-3 letters of recommendation with 1-2 of them being from professors at the university you attended. In my experience, each school I applied to needed 2 with only some of them needing 3. When I was asking for letters of recommendation I chose 3 of my old professors that taught classes either related to my major or my minor. The more related the professors that are writing your letters are to your field, the better they will make your application look as a whole. Most professors are used to writing recommendation letters and usually get back to you within a couple of days and then send them to the school(s) you applied to. In my experience, when asking for letters of recommendation, it makes you look better if you do NOT ask them to send you a copy as well. It can come off as unprofessional and will possibly change what they are writing about in your letter. Personally, I only got my letters from previous professors but you can also reach out to your boss at work or if you volunteered with any organizations and get one from them as well!

3. Submitting a resume/vitae

Most people our age typically already have a resume made for work purposes and if you are currently looking for a new job, but for college applications I would recommend either updating it or making a new one entirely. While yes, work experience is relevant when applying to graduate school, schools are looking for experiences and courses related to the program you are applying to at their institution. Another important thing to add to your resume is an objective statement. Similar to your statement of purpose, this basically just summarizes your goals regarding graduate school and what you are trying to get out of a master’s or a doctoral degree. Creating an academic resume will help you get ahead when it comes to getting into the program(s) you are applying for.

4. Start as early as possible!

Even though at this point in the year it may feel like you are behind on applications, it is still early enough and you still have plenty of time! Most application deadlines are between December 1st and January 1st, so as long as you start sometime in October you are set! The earlier you apply, the less stress you will feel in the upcoming months when trying to complete your undergraduate degree.

5. Prepare for the interview(s)

Most students who apply for graduate school will receive an email or a call about coming into the school for an interview with graduate admissions and the director of the program you are applying for. While these interviews are not conducted until late January to early February, it is important to prepare yourself before it comes time for the actual interview. It is important to do some research varying from school to school to see if you are involved in group or individual interviews, and if the schools you are applying to have their interview questions posted prior to go over before actually meeting with you. Each school’s interview process varies but just as a general rule of thumb, you should dress business casual, no jeans, and nothing informal that will give the people who are interviewing you the wrong idea.

I hope all of you applying get into the school of your choosing and I hope you find my advice and expertise helpful! Good luck!!!