The Road to Graduation: Senior Year Reflections and Tips for Success

Are you a freshman or sophomore in college seeking direction as you lay the foundation for the rest of your undergraduate career? Or are you simply feeling the mid-semester slump as we approach spring break and need a little pick-me-up? Either way, if you are in need of guidance as you navigate how this whole college thing works, I am writing to share my advice and reflect upon what I have learned during my time at Bowling Green.

Embrace Every Opportunity

I have truly made this my mission throughout my entire undergraduate experience. At a midsized institution like BGSU, I have been fortunate to take advantage of the abundance of opportunities available to further my personal and professional development. I would not be as empowered or confident in my abilities and personal/professional identities if I had not embraced each opportunity to the fullest. Pursuing involvement/roles in multiple organizations and departments at BGSU has been integral to shaping my passions both personally and professionally, and I can confidently say that I am a well-rounded individual who has a clear vision of my goals for the future.

Don’t Be Afraid to Push Yourself

I would say that this is the epitome of succeeding in and outside of the classroom, and I undoubtedly pushed myself out of my comfort zone throughout my second and third years of college. I would advise all college students to consistently seek out opportunities to challenge their thinking, expand their skills, and further develop a holistic understanding of themselves. Taking on new challenges/responsibilities head-on is a prime approach to in-depth self-discovery and forming meaningful connections with faculty and staff. If you hope to succeed in your chosen career path, you can’t be afraid to put yourself out there, ask questions, and push the envelope. Whatever this means for you, trust me, breaking out of your shell and taking a risk or two will positively distinguish you and get you far.

Develop a Harmonious Work-Life Balance

In full transparency, this is something I have struggled with in my second and third years of college, particularly my junior semester. I am a very ambitious person, with a drive to do everything and spearhead multiple obligations at once. However, the downfall to this is that I would sacrifice my personal satisfaction and downtime to engage with more than what was probably necessary. This eventually led to extreme burnout and mood swings, and while I was thriving professionally, I was not the best version of myself personally. While studying abroad and taking a break from my professional commitments, I discovered the most authentic and vulnerable version of myself, and I experienced an invaluable amount of personal growth throughout my international experience. Upon my return to the U.S., I took more intentional steps to make room for both personal and professional pursuits in my life, and I would advise all college students to prioritize their holistic well-being above all else.

Get Involved

This is super important! In order to feel connected to your university and to form genuine relationships with other like-minded individuals, joining a few student organizations of your interest would be beneficial, but only as many that are feasible for you. Getting involved with your university will increase your sense of purpose and belonging on campus, with opportunities to work your way up the command chain to potential leadership positions. Involving yourself with student orgs is also a great escape to pursue your passions and take a break from schoolwork. Some of my best memories from college come from dancing with the BGSU Falconettes, and writing with Her Campus has provided an outlet for me to express myself and be creative.

Explore Your College Town

I’ve always enjoyed exploring new destinations and seeking a change of scenery, while also visiting my favorite places on a regular basis. For example, I have a favorite coffee shop in Bowling Green, I love visiting the library downtown, I enjoy several local eateries, and my sister and I sometimes drive up to Perrysburg on the weekends. It is refreshing to get off campus and explore the region around Bowling Green as well, even if it’s just for a bit. The full college experience is not limited to campus life, as you are also exposed to the city/town you are living in. Throughout my years as a student at BGSU, my experience would not have felt as fulfilling if I had not ventured downtown, established my favorite hotspots, and appreciated the local charm of BG. After all, I’m not just a BGSU student, but I’m also a citizen of the Bowling Green community, and the same goes for you at your institution!

Take Care of Yourself

If none of my other pieces of advice stick with you after reading this article, at least remember this one! It is imperative that you make time for yourself each day, whether that is treating yourself to coffee, going to the gym, taking a walk, or reading a good book. It sounds cliche, but it’s true. You will feel way more balanced if you prioritize self-care as a college student and aspiring professional, and this will set a healthy precedent for your future daily/weekly routines. Make time for your friends, invest in your personal relationships, emphasize the development of positive patterns, and always continue to learn more about yourself.

That wraps up my advice from a college senior! I hope this article was helpful as you continue your adjustment to college and embark on your future endeavors.