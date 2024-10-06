Pros and Cons of Living in Your College Town Over the Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thinking about spending next summer in your college town? I recently completed a summer internship with Visit BG Ohio and lived on my own in Bowling Green from May to August, and there was quite a mix of advantages and disadvantages to my BG summer. Whether you secure a new job or internship, want to stay close to your friends, or are just looking for a change of scenery from your hometown, here are some points to consider before deciding on your future summer plans:

Pros

Independence

Living and working in your college town over the summer is a prime opportunity to foster your own self-sufficiency and develop as a more independent adult. You will likely stay in an apartment either on your own or with roommates, which is already a more autonomous set-up than a shared dorm room. On-campus housing can also be sought out, but these options are typically a lot more expensive, and depending on your campus, only specific buildings may be allotted for summer students.

Different Experience

Spending a summer in your college town is an exciting endeavor, especially because it is something new and unfamiliar. No matter what your reasons are for staying in your college town during the summer months, your time there will bring core memories, personal growth, a sneak peek into real adulting, and a contrasting outlook on the town itself. You will experience it from a townie’s perspective, which will unlock another layer of the town that you do not see as a standard college student. Viewing the town through a different lens cultivates an appreciation for it as a place of residence for families, alumni, and an evolving community, instead of just a home to your university.

College Friends

If your summer plans align, you can enjoy some quality time on your stomping grounds with your college friends. Summer in your college town also opens doors for exploring the surrounding areas of your region. My summer in Bowling Green included visits to Perrysburg, Maumee, Toledo, and other nearby cities. Northwest Ohio’s parks and nature preserves are stunning in the summer months! A summer in your college town is way more enjoyable with your friends, and if you have a lighter academic caseload, there will be more time to hang out and explore!

Now for the downsides…

Cons

No One is Around

It’s no secret that college towns are much less populated during the summer unless your university is located in a large city. In a small town like Bowling Green, Ohio, it was super strange at first to not feel the hustle and bustle of campus life, but instead to see mostly families and elderly residents walking the streets. The BGSU campus was completely deserted, with the exception of some high school and middle school students attending different youth camps. There were also several vacancies in student apartment complexes, but you will likely come across upperclassmen and student-athletes at some campus facilities.

Not A Lot Happening

Depending on whether you’re in a large city or a small urban area, the excitement factor in your college town will vary. With most of the students returning home for the summer, the action level greatly declines due to a lack of general activity, parties, sporting functions, etc. However, you can partake in some community events that you wouldn’t normally experience during the school year.

Financial Burden

Summer housing can be costly, especially in a large city like Columbus or Cincinnati! Especially if you’re leasing an apartment as a single tenant, the utility bill will be extra high because of the AC cost. And you’ll need to buy groceries instead of relying on free, home-cooked meals. It would be ideal to receive compensation through a job or internship to help defray room and board expenses, but either way, I’d recommend planning housing arrangements with a roommate or friend!

Family and Hometown Friends

While spending your summer in your college town, you will miss out on moments with your family and friends from your hometown. You can visit home and spend time with your loved ones, but residing in your college town can limit these opportunities. This is why it’s especially important that there are friends in your college town with you, so you are not spending your summer alone! Or if time and availability permit, maybe your high school friends can even come to visit you, and you can make a special memory together.

There you have it, the pros and cons of living in your college town over the summer! With a pretty even mix of both positives and negatives, there are many important factors to contemplate before solidifying summer plans!