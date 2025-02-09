Emma’s Tips and Tricks for Selecting the Right Grad School

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Calling all prospective masters students! Looking to apply to graduate programs in the near future? I am currently going through the graduate school application and recruitment process for a master’s in higher ed, and I am learning so much about the significance of this decision and the impact it will have on my professional life and long-term career goals. In this article, I will be sharing my own personal preferences and determining factors (in no particular order) in selecting the best university for me at a master’s level.

First Factor: Location

Location of the university may not be a big deal to some students, but it is quite an essential factor to me. In my opinion, location can make or break a school for me, no matter how renowned their master’s program may be. For my undergrad, I liked the location of BGSU because it was a far enough distance from home where I felt like I could grow independently and build my own life in a new place, but also close enough to make a doable drive if need be (only a 2.5 hour distance). Coming from northeast Ohio and being a college student in northwest Ohio has allowed me to explore another region of the state, which was important to me at the time. I also appreciated the small-town, homey feel of Bowling Green because it was a community where I felt I could flourish and live comfortably, as opposed to being in a large city with far more students and civilians. When considering a graduate program, I am also prioritizing a different location that can provide me with a new adventure for my master’s degree. I think it would be quite exciting to have an out-of-state experience to switch things up, but we will see how everything works out financially!

Second Factor: Cost-Effectiveness

This next factor is commonly a deal-breaker for most students, and as unfortunate as it is, the financial side of things is arguably the most important component to choosing a program that will set you up for success long-term. Depending on the graduate program you are applying for, some internship/assistantship positions may offer a partial tuition remission or full tuition waiver along with a significant stipend amount. And if you are applying from out-of-state, those additional non-resident fees can add up, possibly even doubling your total cost of tuition, but these may also be waived if you are able to secure employment through your program. While cost is a crucial determinant of where I will attend graduate school, for me personally, it is not the most important factor in consideration.

Third Factor: Program Reputability

Thirdly, it would be strategic to investigate the reputability of the master’s program you are applying for at each individual university. I would recommend taking control of your learning by creating a list of specific qualities that you are looking for in a graduate school and thoroughly researching the benefits that each program offers. Do you value a theory to practice model when learning new things? Then seek out master’s programs that implement hands-on learning opportunities for you to expand your skillset. Are you someone who enjoys connecting with peers through collaborative educational experiences? Try pursuing a program that is cohort-style, where you can form meaningful relationships with fellow graduate students, contribute to fostering community, and reflect upon the diverse perspectives of others in your field. I would also recommend browsing the curriculum to see if any specific courses or subject matters pique your interest! And be sure to have an understanding of each program’s reputation across the state and country. What is the success rate and career status of program alumni and which characteristics distinguish one program from others similar to it?

Fourth Factor: Connections and Communication with Faculty/Current Students

The fourth factor speaks volumes to me about a graduate school’s program quality and how beneficial it will be to me as a graduate student. I greatly value maintaining consistent communication with a graduate program and receiving thoughtful, informative responses to emails answering questions I may have. I also appreciate extra steps that a program or university may take to make the application/onboarding process a more individualized experience. For example, one university I was admitted to paired me up with a current student as my own personal contact who can serve as a mentor to help me navigate graduate school decision-making. Another program I am looking into created thoughtful brochures compiled of details about assistantship positions while simultaneously welcoming me into their program with personalized features inside, such as my current university’s logo and my individual interview date and time slot. These customized information packets were such a lovely touch and made me feel very valued and wanted at their university!

Fifth Factor: Internship/Assistantship Assignment

I know I’ve mentioned how important each factor is to selecting the right grad school, but depending on the internship/assistantship position you are assigned, this placement may be a non-negotiable component for some prospective master’s students. Depending on your program/degree, each university has their own method of matching candidates to offices, considering the preferences of both the candidate and the office. If you rank the available assistantship positions in the order you wish, a university that may have resided at the bottom of your list may be bumped closer to the top if you are offered your number one assistantship position. This is why it is super important to read each job description carefully when ranking positions, because some may entail different responsibilities than the title might assume. It really all depends on what is most important to you throughout your graduate school experience, so if you’re offered your favorite position at a university that may rank lower, this can shift your perspective if you strongly desire to work in a specific office or department.

Final Factor: Gut Instinct

And finally, it ultimately comes down to what your gut is telling you. I know this may sound cliche, but you can truly never go wrong when trusting your gut. My gut is always reliable when considering life-changing decisions such as this, and my confidence with it can even trump other factors that also greatly influence my decision. Visiting campuses in person can be a huge help, as it will provide you with a realistic feel for campus life, the surrounding area, faculty/staff and on-campus resources, and more! If a certain university is a top contender for you, I would definitely suggest planning a visit or attending in-person interview days/campus tours for admitted students if you can. Even if you have to fly to get there, I would still recommend making the trip so you at least have that experience before choosing an institution. While on campus, you can gauge a more holistic impression for the place and you will likely tap into that gut feeling if you can see yourself studying and working at that university and thriving in the community.

That completes my compilation of tips and tricks for selecting the ideal graduate program/university for you! I hope this list was helpful for prospective master’s students going through the graduate school decision process for the following academic year, and I encourage you to contemplate each aspect explained above as you make your final selection!