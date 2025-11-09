It’s OK to Slow Down: Living in a Fast-Paced Culture

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the United States, we are often conditioned to have this “go-getter” attitude. While it’s important to have a good work ethic, it’s easy to slip into an exhausting mindset or routine. Fast-paced culture leads people to prioritize speed and efficiency over leisure and quality of life. A balance between the two is essential to find.

show me the facts

According to the article, The United States is the Most Overworked Nation in the World, “American culture values money over everything else. We love money, we want more of it, and we think money can buy happiness.” While I agree with the majority of this statement, I’d argue that we don’t just want money, we need money. We need money for everything if we want to survive. Transportation, gas, food, rent, utilities, schooling, etc. How can we possibly find the balance between efficiency and quality of life if everything is so expensive?

Unfortunately, the economical state of our country is far beyond my reach. I can do my due diligence to vote for the people I think our country needs. In this article, I hope to point readers in the right direction with some of my own strategies in combating fast-paced culture.

IT MIGHT ACTUALLY BE THE DAMN PHONE

We need to set boundaries with technology. When I wake up in the morning, from an alarm set on my phone, my knee-jerk reaction is to open the phone and scroll. Social media is a constant, fast-paced environment that we tend to obsess over.

Waking up in the morning and immediately scrolling on a phone has become a ritual for many people. According to a 2023 survey by Penn Live, “89% of Americans check their phones within 10 minutes of waking.” Research shows that excessive phone use upon waking up can negatively impact mental health by increasing stress and anxiety.

I challenge readers to enjoy their cup of coffee, journal, sketch, or listen to music for 30 minutes in the morning before resorting to scrolling.

EMBRACE BOREDOM

Ironically, through social media, I have seen a new trend of people “raw-dogging” boredom. People challenge themselves to sit for 30 minutes to an hour and do nothing. No screens, no music, no nothing.

This is something I’ve embraced and implemented into my daily routine. When I wake up in the morning, after I start my pot of coffee, I lay on the floor for 30 minutes. I’m able to stretch my body and be present. I can think intentionally about the day ahead of me and what I hope to accomplish.

SHY AWAY FROM MULTITASKING, WHEN YOU CAN

I find myself constantly multitasking. I often make up lists in my own head on what I need to do. Dishes, sweeping, clean the litter box, take out the trash, finish that discussion post, eat breakfast, etc.

By pushing myself to focus on one task at a time, I’m reducing my stress and I’m combating fast-paced culture. Part of this mindset is understanding that you’re not “failing” when you don’t check off a box. Assigning priority to certain tasks helps me focus on one thing at a time. For example, I should prioritize eating my first meal before cleaning my entire apartment.

IT’S OK TO SLOW DOWN

This mindset can lead you to better relationships and connections, less stress and overall quality of life. Set boundaries, disconnect from social media and focus on being present with yourself and others through mindfulness.

