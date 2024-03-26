IN MY HEALING ERA: BOOKS. PODCASTS. MUSIC. RECOMMENDATIONS FOR HEALING!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Healing: To Take Care of yourself

This morning, I woke up congested and tired. I started the day like any other lately. Eventually, I roll out of bed after hitting snooze, open the blinds and let some light in, go on my phone, and journal. After writing, I realized I have been in a slump. I usually always get sick after I don’t take care of myself, go through a breakup or I’m more stressed than usual. Have I been giving myself the bare minimum? I questioned myself as I began to feel inspired and motivated again to live my life for me again. I decided it was time for me to heal my relationship with myself again. I’ve been distracted by anxiety, dating apps, and social media. The bare minimum was writing something similar in my journal because it had become a chore instead of insightful and reflective. The bare minimum was working out and zoning out instead of tuning in to my body and also doing yoga and stretching. The bare minimum is getting up right before class and rushing out the door stressed.

To take care of myself and reset I made chicken vegetable soup while listening to a podcast, going on a walk, and drinking lemon ice water. Healing your inner child is about accepting the past by working through obstacles, and moving forward taking care of yourself and doing what brings you joy and happiness. In the afternoon, I made it a goal to heal, create balance, learn, and grow even more. In the morning, I will wake up earlier, drink water, read my new magazine from “Psychology Now” about taking control of your mind for a happier, healthier life. Then, take vitamins, and listen to a podcast, and go on a walk for natural sunlight. The days will be filled with socializing, productivity, movement, nourishment, reading, art, and resting. The nights will end with candles and a yoga flow that works as a moving meditation and calm music. I believe that healing is important and can be done through reading, learning from podcasts, and listening to music. I have listed below my recommendations for all three. Hope you enjoy and it helps you on your self-growth, self-love, and self-improvement journey! Spring is a season of growth and renewal.

BOOKS: TO READ

Books so fascinating and intuitive, you just can’t put them down… unless you are writing down notes.

8 Rules of Love: How to Find it, Keep it, and Let it go and Think Like a Monk: Train your mind for peace and purpose everyday. These are both written by the amazing author, Jay Shetty. The book “8 Rules of Love” is basically about building love within and intentionally to prepare, practice, protect, and perfect love. The book “Think Like a Monk” is about learning the peaceful mindset and lifestyle that many monks have and implementing in your life.

101 Essay’s That Will Change The Way You Think, This is How You Heal, and The Mountain is You; all by Brianna Wiest. In “101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think” she shares essay’s about thoughts, situations, and relationships. Also, your perception is what should guide you as you experience life. “This is How You Heal” is about healing from emotional pain and suffering and creating peace for yourself. “The Mountain is You” is about self-sabotage and the author dives deep into why, when, and how to stop doing it.

The Mind and Gut Connection by Emeran Mayer. This book is about how the hidden conversation within our bodies impacts our mood, our choices, and our overall health.

Freedom from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder: A personalized recovery program for living with uncertainty by Jonathan Grayson. This book helps those suffering with OCD obsessions and compulsions and make sense of them through self-evaluation, knowledge, and courage.

Bold Move: A 3 step plan to transform anxiety into power by Dr. Luana Marques. This book is about calming anxiety, not believing everything you think, and doing hard things.

PODCasts: To learn

Amazing podcasts from relationship advice by Lyss Boss to insightful conversations with Emma Chamberlain and Mel Robbins.

Date Yourself Instead by Lyss Boss: Provides advice and her experiences on becoming the best version of yourself, self-love, relationships, and life.

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain: Shares her real and honest opinions on her life experiences and thoughts from the comfort of her bed. Occasionally, she does very informational interviews.

The Mel Robbins Podcast By Mel Robbins: Mel is straightforward in her podcast about how you can and will change your life, make decisions, and decrease stress. She is joined by doctors and professionals as well sometimes.

The Yoga Inspired Life by Shayla Quinn: Authentic and relaxing conversations about wellness, inspiration, motivation, and positivity in daily life.

Take The Cake with Kate Noel: Kate talks about her eating disorder recovery and offers advice on health, lifestyle, mindfulness, and food.

Within You by Rebecca Leigh: Rebecca acts as a “big sis” who helps empower you to grow into the best, strengthen your mindset muscle, and eventually learn to live effortlessly.

MUSIC: To listen

Making a playlist is a part of the process that I love because I can put all my favorite songs in one place. That way I can just hit shuffle when I’m walking or doing things around the apartment. Here’s the list of my favorite peaceful yet motivating songs that make me feel happy and calm from Novo Amor to Kid Cudi.

Noah Kahan: New Perspective

Fleetwood Mac: Songbird

Tame Impala: Yes I’m Changing

Coldplay: A Sky Full Of Stars

Novo Amor: Haven

Kid Cudi: Soundtrack 2 My Life

SZA: Gone Girl

FLETCHER: Healing