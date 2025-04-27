Incoming Freshmen & Beyond, You Should Join Her Campus at BGSU!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

When I was an incoming freshman, I started to panic about how I would make friends at college. I graduated from a local high school to Bowling Green, but I knew I did not want to stay stuck in my bubble. I explored student organizations at BGSU through their profiles on Instagram, and when I found @hercampusatbgsu , I knew something was different. I learned about their mission and goals as a chapter, and I was so interested in joining that as soon as the semester started, I kept my eye on their profile like a hawk until the first informational meeting date was posted.

The rest is history. I joined Her Campus in August of 2021 and joined the Editing Team the following month. I started editing our weekly articles—about five to ten a week. After the Fall semester, our Senior Editor graduated (Hi, Emily!), and I was asked to be the new Senior Editor for our chapter. This opportunity was presented to me at the best time in my life; I was able to make so many new friends and learn more about others through their articles. It helped me discover new interests and connect with members of our chapter who liked the same things I did. Even though nobody else in our chapter was in my major, I found my people. I have made friendships that are truly going to last a lifetime. Some of these girls are going to be my bridesmaids; I just know it! I love you all so much. Thank you for making me feel safe, loved, and comfortable in an ever-changing world. This was the fastest four years of my life!

So, if you’re like me and need to find a way to meet new people, Her Campus is a great place to start. You write about one article a month (or more) (and they only have to be 350 words total) about anything you’d like to: your major, your interests, your passions… Having an outlet outside of academic writing was pivotal to me as I started my work toward my degree. I work with words and the English language all the time as an English teacher, but Her Campus allowed me to flex my other writing skills. I know others in more STEM-aligned majors see Her Campus as a great outlet for creativity and practicing their writing, too!

Plus, we have biweekly meetings and community events where we play games, talk about our lives, share music, make crafts, watch movies, and more! Her Campus is the best place to get to know yourself and others as you start out in college, or if you’re just looking for a place to fit in. There is always someone to talk to and someone to write for! I hope you have the best time; I know I did. I will never, ever forget my time in Her Campus and the relationships I’ve established with these insanely beautiful, talented writers! Thank you for allowing me to read all of your work before anyone else does—it has been such an honor.

XOXO,

Erin Anderson (Her Campus Mom)

Senior Editor for Her Campus at BGSU (Spring 2021–Spring 2025)