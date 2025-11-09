How to Survive November: College Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about y’all, but it’s a pretty rough time in the semester. With a little more than a month left, things can get overwhelming. Absolutely everything is happening, everyone is lost, and the sun setting at 5pm does not help. November can be difficult to navigate as a student, so here are some tips that have helped me over the years!

#1 Take 10 Minutes

There are only 24 hours in a day, but each day just take 10 minutes for yourself. Set a time, put those to-do lists aside, and have some me-time. And I don’t mean watching a show or scrolling on TikTok. I mean maybe writing about your day, getting a cup of coffee, going on a fall walk, or doing something you enjoy!

#2 Set Mini Goals

Big deadlines can be overwhelming to think about, especially when you have multiple for every class. Break things down into little goals! Chunk that massive 15 page essay into an outline and paragraphs, or divide studying for a test by each chapter. This way you feel productive, you’re progressing in your work, and you don’t have to do everything in a short period of time.

#3 Use Your Support System

You’re not alone in this, everyone is going through it this time of year. Have silent study sessions with your friends at a cafe! Reach out to your loved ones and just talk about your day or something you’re grateful for.

Social connection fights burn-out, use it to your advantage.

#4 Be Kind To Yourself

We all have unproductive days where we don’t get much done or get a tonnnn of stuff done but still feel behind. On those days, remember to be kind and patient with yourself. We’re all human, we’re learning, and we’re progressing with each step we take. Growth matters more than perfection.

#5 It’s Going To Be Worth It

In a couple of years, you’re going to walk across that stage at graduation and remember all those late nights you spent studying, all those hours of hard work, and all of those moments when you felt you were getting nowhere. But there you are, in your cap and gown ready to graduate. This is a reminder that all this work is going to be worth it at the end of the day.

I believe in you but more importantly, I want you to believe in yourself. You got this!!