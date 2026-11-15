This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Girls was a TV show on HBO Max that aired from 2012 to 2017 that followed four women living in NYC through messy and odd relationships, failed ambitions, and struggles of life. These four young women; Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham), Marnie Michaels (Alison Williams), Jessa Johansson (Jemima Kirke), and Shoshanna Shapiro (Zosia Mamet) are all highly flawed yet semi-realistic in their own way.

I always thought of Girls as another version of Sex and The City but with less sex and younger women. Sex and The City had also ironically been referenced to in the beginning of the series when Jessa came to Shoshanna’s apartment. But when the series did come to a close, I truly wasn’t expecting for the show to be rebooted. Especially due to the off-screen drama between the cast members, especially with the men like with Lena Dunham and Adam Driver, who confirmed he will not be returning.

So, just how would they make a modern aged version with all the girls no longer young adults making their way through the world? Here are my predictions — I believe Hannah would maybe move back to New York City for a good reason, bringing the girls all back together one last time. I do believe that she kept with her teaching job and maybe a good educational opportunity for her son and maybe even married. Jessa would surprisingly and oddly become a trad wife whilst also running a potential scam business concerning therapy.

With Marnie, on the other hand, I think she’ll likely be married and be similar to that of a fitness influencer. She’d also likely try to put herself out there creatively and attempt to return to the music scene by posting videos on TikTok or Instagram.

Shoshanna could either be in the corporate or potentially even the political scene after Ray’s campaign really inspired her. She’d highly likely be married and maybe even having an affair whilst she’s trying IVF.

What About The men?

Now, onto the men. Adam Driver would definitely not be back but why would he? Who would truly keep in contact with their messy situationship after over a decade? Christopher Abbott (Charlie) also confirmed that he will not be returning either, but that was to be expected.

Alex Karpovsky (Ray) is more likely to return. I do think that he kept his superior attitude and still sleeps with college-aged girls. He would likely still have his cafe open and his part in the revival wouldn’t be as big as his role in Girls but more than likely just a simple cameo.

Elijah is confirmed to be returning. He’ll likely continue to act and could potentially even be a little bit of a known actor, and I do think that he would be married.

With that, it’s been confirmed that the voice of our generation is indeed returning and we can only hope that it will be better than the many Sex and The City revivals.