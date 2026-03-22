Fun, Focus, and Fulfillment: How to Make the Most of Your College Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you actually enjoying college, or just trying to get through it? Between back-to-back classes, late-night studying, and the pressure to feel like you “have it all together,” it’s easy to get caught up in everything and forget what college is really about. As a first-year student, I can honestly say I had no idea what to expect when I went to college. It hit me pretty fast that it’s completely different from anything I had experienced before. It’s normal to struggle at first and take time to adjust. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, you’re definitely not the only one. Everyone is figuring things out in their own way, even if it doesn’t seem like it. The most important thing is to give yourself time and not compare yourself to others.

Make time for fun (without feeling guilty)

You deserve to have fun in college without feeling guilty about it. Some of the best moments happen when you’re just enjoying yourself and trying something new. Whether it’s late-night drives, coffee runs, or just hanging out with friends until 2 a.m. Those are the kinds of memories that stick with you. Getting involved on campus, joining clubs, going to events, or being part of a group can also make a big difference and help you feel more connected.

Stay focused on what matters

At the same time, you still have to stay focused on what matters. College is a big step toward your future, so it’s important to put in the effort. That might look like studying at the library, using a planner, or just figuring out a routine that works for you. No one is productive all the time, and that’s completely normal. What really matters is being consistent and doing what you can, even on days when you don’t feel super motivated.

Find what fulfills you

One thing I personally struggled with was putting myself out there and talking to new people. It’s uncomfortable at first, but it really does get easier. You won’t find your people or make close friends if you don’t take that step. Sometimes it’s as simple as starting a conversation or showing up somewhere new.

Make it count

At the end of the day, there’s no one “right” way to do college. All that matters is you’re putting in your best and making the best of your time here. College is the time to find yourself and figure out the path you want to take. It’s a time to try new things, do an internship, go on trips with your friends, form study groups, and meet new people.