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Bowling Green | Life > Experiences

Fun, Focus, and Fulfillment: How to Make the Most of Your College Life

katelyn Ju Student Contributor, Bowling Green State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you actually enjoying college, or just trying to get through it? Between back-to-back classes, late-night studying, and the pressure to feel like you “have it all together,” it’s easy to get caught up in everything and forget what college is really about. As a first-year student, I can honestly say I had no idea what to expect when I went to college. It hit me pretty fast that it’s completely different from anything I had experienced before. It’s normal to struggle at first and take time to adjust. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, you’re definitely not the only one. Everyone is figuring things out in their own way, even if it doesn’t seem like it. The most important thing is to give yourself time and not compare yourself to others.

Make time for fun (without feeling guilty)

You deserve to have fun in college without feeling guilty about it. Some of the best moments happen when you’re just enjoying yourself and trying something new. Whether it’s late-night drives, coffee runs, or just hanging out with friends until 2 a.m. Those are the kinds of memories that stick with you. Getting involved on campus, joining clubs, going to events, or being part of a group can also make a big difference and help you feel more connected.

Stay focused on what matters

At the same time, you still have to stay focused on what matters. College is a big step toward your future, so it’s important to put in the effort. That might look like studying at the library, using a planner, or just figuring out a routine that works for you. No one is productive all the time, and that’s completely normal. What really matters is being consistent and doing what you can, even on days when you don’t feel super motivated.

Find what fulfills you

One thing I personally struggled with was putting myself out there and talking to new people. It’s uncomfortable at first, but it really does get easier. You won’t find your people or make close friends if you don’t take that step. Sometimes it’s as simple as starting a conversation or showing up somewhere new.

Make it count

At the end of the day, there’s no one “right” way to do college. All that matters is you’re putting in your best and making the best of your time here. College is the time to find yourself and figure out the path you want to take. It’s a time to try new things, do an internship, go on trips with your friends, form study groups, and meet new people.

katelyn Ju

Bowling Green '29

Hi! My name is Katelyn and I'm a first-year business student at Bowling Green State University. I am passionate about getting involved on campus and connecting with others who value creativity, kindness, and empowerment. I spent most of my childhood living in South Korea before returning to the United States as a teenager, which challenged me to adapt quickly and grow both personally and academically. Being part of diverse communities has shaped the way I communicate, and approach new opportunities.

I have two years of working as a Barista from Starbucks where I developed strong communication skills and while learning to thrive in fast-paced environments. In High School I was a high honor roll and varsity volleyball player all four years which taught me dedication, leadership, and time management. I also took multiple college-level courses during High School, allowing me to be ahead in credits. I also plan to get involved in Women in Business Leadership at BGSU. I hope to continue to strengthen my connections and professional skills.

Outside of school and work, I enjoy reading horror books, traveling and meeting new people. While living in Korea, I danced for several years, mainly to K-pop, and developed an appreciation for Korean pop culture. I also enjoy cooking and eating Korean dishes and sharing my culture with others. I plan to study abroad in South Korea to continue learning academically and personally. I love learning from different perspectives and sharing ideas with others. I'm thrilled to be a part of Her Campus because of its focus on friendship, creativity, and uplifting women. Through writing I hope to contribute meaningful articles and build connections as well!