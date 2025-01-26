Dealing with the Winter Blues: How to Survive Seasonal Depression

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of the year again; the skies are looking grey, and the sun is nowhere to be found. Snow is falling down onto the ground, while simultaneously, the sidewalks and roads are turning icy. For some, the winter season is the favorite out of the four. Which is understandable- it’s the holiday season. However, for many, the winter season is a time where it feels like the whole world is starting to crumble around you. Stress will build up and happiness will shoot down. This is commonly referred to as a case of “seasonal depression.” Some other symptoms include lack of energy and motivation. Currently at Bowling Green, the temperatures are dropping down close to the negatives. This is certain to influence the emotions of our peers, especially the ones already struggling with the anxiety driven season. There are ways to combat these tough feelings, however. This article is a survival guide to fight through the winter season depression.

Starting a new hobby

Finding a new hobby will certainly be hard at first, especially because of this cold weather. Discovering activities that you like to do will be tricky, but there are places to start. For instance, picking up a book and reading (or attempting to) a new novel, fairytale, or biography, as a few examples. Through reading, you may find that you enjoy a certain series or a specific author’s work and actually continue to read. Reading books can give people the opportunity to explore their imagination and start to feel at peace in their mind. This is a way to get out of the winter slump.

Now, if reading ends up not being something you like, another idea can be to begin writing. Journaling is a great way to let out your emotions without having to verbally. This is stress relieving and a fun way to express yourself in words. If reading and writing just are not for you, we can consider other activities.

For example, working out. Living across campus from the gym is definitely frustrating (trust me, I would know), but finally arriving at the gym and completing a workout is one of the most rewarding feelings. Allowing exercise to become a part of a routine will give you not only mental benefits, but physical perks as well.

Connecting with others

Being trapped indoors during the winter season may induce loneliness. Being unable to constantly see friends or loved ones can strongly affect a person’s well-being. So, making sure you stay in-touch with the ones you care about the most, is important. Even if it is only a 5-minute call, or a simple “hello” in a text message. Just hearing a loved one’s voice can go a long way in increasing mental health.

Weather permitting, you could also find the time to hang out with friends. Whether this be an ice-skating girls’ night out, or a stay inside cookie baking contest, there are several ways to keep in touch with others. In this case, if you do enjoy reading (and reading became a new hobby of yours), start a book club with friends!

Learning to love and accept

Snow, fog, or even hail. You name it, are all dangerous acts of weather. Sure, a big snowstorm will make driving conditions bad and visibility low. But just taking a few steps back can change your perspective on the frosty conditions. The snow can become your friend instead of an enemy. The white, fluffy creation on the ground can make fun for snowball fights, snow angels, or just a scenic view to stare into. Same goes for watching the snowfall from your window. Christmas lights, carolers, holiday cheer. All of these and more can raise spirits. You could also light a candle to bring about a calming feeling. We can learn to appreciate the season, and dive into the beautiful aspects that winter brings.

However, making sure you focus on yourself, is the most important message that I will tell you to follow. Your mental health and well-being is a top priority. Being indoors may be challenging, as staying inside may allow you to get in your head. But, we can look towards confinement as a way to take care of ourselves. Doing a face mask or taking a hot bath. Leisure activities like baking or crafting DIY. Doing things that make YOU happy is what matters.

Seasonal depression is tough and hard to escape. Although the season may feel like an everlasting episode of gloom, there are different ways to combat these bad feelings. Try what’s best for you, and hopefully your seasonal depression will begin to vanish.