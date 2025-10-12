COLLEGE: WHAT’S IT ALL ABOUT?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I enter my last semester as a college student, the panic, fear and doubt have entered my mind and body. College, and life in general, has taken a toll on my mental health. I’m certain that this isn’t a unique experience, and in fact, I’d argue it’s quite normalized or expected. With the hardships aside, I’m fascinated (and sometimes frustrated) with how students navigate the college experience so differently.

So, what’s it all about? College can’t just be a mental or emotional challenge that you pull yourself out of in order to prove something. Over the last four and a half years, I’ve come to terms with the idea that the college experience goes beyond classes, lectures or grades. I’m not necessarily speaking to nightlife, parties and drunken stories, although, this social aspect is important, too. A college student’s social life teaches them what they like or don’t like, people, places and environments. What are you ok with?

My mom and I recently started walking together while we Facetime. One evening, the conversation about “life after college” came up. I vented to her about my worries about finding a job or even getting a job that applies to the degree I’ve been working towards for the last four and a half years. She assured me that this feeling is normal. She always gives the best advice. She explained, “You’ve been able to prove for the last four and a half years that you can show up.”

So, is this what college is about? Proving yourself?

it’s a unique experience

The panic, fear and doubt I’m experiencing stems from many things. I’ve had to acknowledge that after college ends, I won’t have another time in my life quite like it. Right now, in my opinion, I have the perfect amount of freedom and responsibility. Yes, I have to show up for class, complete projects, presentations and more,

but that’s all.

I don’t have much responsibility financially. I don’t have kids or a house to take care of. I cook for myself, shop for myself and look after my cat, Birdie. I make time for friends, my relationship and family, but I look forward to doing these things. This doesn’t feel like “work.”

After college ends, I’m fearful of getting into the “I can’t wait for the weekend” mindset. Who decided that working five days a week is sustainable? How can I look forward to every day? Is a 9-5 manageable?

beyond the degree

What I really want to say, is that yes, while the degree you receive is important, it’s not the only thing you should be walking away with. I’ve put together a list that I have held myself to. These are what I have achieved (or hope to achieve) before graduating.

attend class and be fully present

talk to people and have meaningful conversations

take advantage of resources

get out of your room and be involved

be kind to everyone

be a good listener

do it tired

reach out for help when you need it

I believe that this list will help me in living in the “real world.” These things have made me a better, well-rounded person. I can have meaningful conversations and be fully engaged with someone. I attend class and give the professor my full attention. I soak in knowledge and advice from everyone around me. Although I may not agree with everything I see and hear, it’s still an opportunity to learn and grow.

final thoughts

College will end (very soon) for me. I can’t stop it from happening.

I know that I have done good work as a graphic designer. I know that I have received good grades and feedback. But more importantly, I know that I am a dependable person. I am a smart, hard working person that leads with love and kindness above all. I know that I have good people in my life that love and support me.

If you find yourself consumed with the panic, fear and doubt about college coming to an end, I encourage you to reflect on what you’ve achieved (beyond the degree). Life will go on. I’ll continue to take walks with my mom, lay with my cat and go on ice cream dates with my boyfriend.

In the end, college is such a small portion of our lives. I will get a job and figure things out. I can’t beat myself up about something that hasn’t happened yet. There is so much more to live for. Although it’s intimidating, I hope I learn to embrace this life after college and the opportunities to come.

If this article has resonated with you, I encourage you to listen to Mel Robbin’s podcast episode, “What I Wish I Knew in My 20s.” https://www.melrobbins.com/episode/episode-315/