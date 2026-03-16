Beyond the Basics: 10 Pieces of College Advice from a Freshmen

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is a time of new experiences that are often unlike anything that incoming freshmen have experienced before. Living practically alone in a new place, having a wide open schedule and endless free time, and not knowing everybody on campus can seem incredibly daunting. As a current freshman, I’ve decided to reflect back on the advice that I’d received (and seen online) to provide my own advice to incoming freshmen. In no particular order I’ve compiled a list of the most helpful advice I received before and during my first two semesters at Bowling Green!

Get involved and meet people! (as soon as you step foot on campus)

Arguably the most important advice. College can be lonely and having friends and support systems is crucial. There’s so much extra time in college that you want friends to fill it with. Find at least one friend in every club, class, and even on your floor.

Don’t study in the dorm

Your dorm is practically your house, you sleep, eat, relax, do everything there. It’s the hub of the college experience. Studying can create stress and studying and doing homework inside of your dorm creates an association of stress that you DON’T want. Plus exploring other spaces to study on campus can be a method of meeting new people.

Set study hours (ie. 9-5)

I saw this “hack” on TikTok and have treated it like gospel. Setting specific hours to do school work aids in time management and also prevents overload from doing too much work all of the time. Treating college like a job not only helps you at the time but prepares you for future jobs or internship hours, creating a work-life balance.

Use a planner

Professors aren’t like high school teachers. There aren’t always reminders to do assignments or turn them in on time. Keep track of your assignments and stay on top of them.

Budget!

Freshmen on campus are required to have a meal plan. One that has to last 15 weeks (16 including exam week). It is so easy to get lost in the spending and run out of food before the end of the semester, budget out your meal plan.

Go to class (and office hours)!

Professors genuinely want to help you! Going to office hours can be awkward, but

go anyway, even if you have to make up a question at first. If your professor can

match your face to your name it can help you out and oftentimes getting more clarification leads to better success on the exam and another built relationship.

Use campus resources

Almost every campus has some form of resource for its students. Tutoring, academic advising, Resident Advisors, teaching assistants. Don’t be afraid to reach out if you need help or extra support, it’s literally their job.

Decorate your dorm (but maintain balance, you do have to take it all home at the end of the semester)

For the entire semester your dorm is the only space that is truly yours. Add color, decorate, make it feel like you. Use painters tape instead of command strips to hang things to the wall. But don’t bring too much decoration because a) you’ll accumulate stuff as you progress through the semester and b) you want space to actually live in your room.

Learn how to take notes

Learning to take good notes is an essential college skill. Professors assign reading and they may go over it or they expect you did it and only go over the key points. Reading is fair game for exams, find a note taking method that works for you and stick to it, you’ll thank yourself later.

It’s okay to be homesick– don’t go home

College can be hard, you’re away from your friends and family and might still be building up friendships. Homesickness is normal but if you go home every time you feel homesick it only gets worse. When you give into a behavior it creates a psychological response that will only get worse. Besides, homesickness is normal and communal, you can work through it the first month or so with people you meet.