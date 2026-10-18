Activities & Tips to Have a Good Birthday

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The typical depiction of birthdays in film is a glamourous celebration. I tend to think of colorful decorations stringed across a room and a huge birthday cake that goes along with the party that was all planned for you. I have always enjoyed watching my favorite character have a fun celebration, but it never resonated with how I would feel on my birthday. Instead, I would feel a sense of sadness whenever my birthday could come around each year. A part of this sadness came from the fear of growing up and experiencing bigger changes in my life. For other people, it could be not feeling as special or not having any plans to celebrate. If you are having a hard time on your birthday, I have gathered a list of fun activities & tips you could try to make it more enjoyable!

Break Routine

It is a special day and in return, it should not be treated as every other day. The normal hustle and bustle of life can sweep away the importance of your birthday, so I would suggest taking the day off and breaking your routine. Enjoy some rest in bed with a good read and a refreshing drink. Get out of bed and have an intentionally slow morning. You will likely feel your best when you embrace the time in the morning to get yourself relaxed and ready for the day ahead.

Add Some Whimsical Touches

Birthday Scent: Find a new perfume scent and lotion combination that you feel aligns with your upcoming birthday. Instead of using it consistently, leave it for special occasions so you can reminisce about your special day, and the good memories tied to that smell.

Plan a Birthday Look: Pinterest can become your best friend when looking for the current fashion trends. You could make a board or use the collage feature to piece together different elements to create a visual. Having a special look planned for your birthday can make the day feel more special and it will feel more rewarding when you can look back on your birthday vision board.

Take Pictures: Take pictures of everything and anything that makes you happy throughout the day. You can decide to have a photoshoot or design your own planned photoshoot by yourself. Taking pictures does not require having a skilled photo friend, it just requires some self-motivation and inspiration.

The Best Gifts are the Ones from Yourself

If you have something that you have been wanting to get for some time but have kept putting it off, then now is the moment to get it. Get yourself that book you already read but have been waiting to get the hard copy for your shelf. Get yourself the purse you have sitting in that cart. Matter of fact, buy the clothes you have sitting in that cart as well. Get the vinyl of your favorite album. It feels refreshing to finally purchase an item that has been pushed aside multiple times. The best gift from your birthday should come from yourself. So whatever it is, get it.

Get Crafty & Create

DIY Party Hats: You can do it alone or with your loved ones and make custom party hats for everyone!

Create Decorations: You can easily make paper chains to decorate your room, house, etc! Add a nice pop of color to your space.

Make your Birthday Invite: You can personally make your birthday invitation to make the invite much more special to your loved ones.

Decorate & Bake Sweet Treats: You can bake & decorate cookies by yourself or with loved ones. Making treats is always a nice way to relax and be present in the moment.

Create a Birthday Playlist: You can make a playlist of all the songs that make you feel good or excited for the day. Plus you can listen to the playlist again and reminisce about your birthday!

Remind Yourself

You don’t have to plan for your birthday the same way as other people. If you are not a big dinner or party type of person, then find an alternative where you will feel the happiest. It can be whatever you make it. Maybe your birthday will already be great, but here are some ways to make it a more enjoyable experience.