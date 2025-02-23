A letter to my freshman self: what I will miss the most about undergrad

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who has only been at Bowling Green for 2 years and did the first half of undergrad (pretty much) fully online through community college while in high school; my time in undergrad went by very fast. Due to taking the first half of my undergraduate classes online, college only felt like 2 years to me, which was the entire time I spent her at Bowling Green State University. I have had several ups and downs as an undergrad student but I would do it all over again in a heartbeat. Graduating as a 19-year-old has always terrified me since I will more than likely be one of the youngest people in my field graduating this young and this has always intimidated me. Now as I am getting closer to actually graduating, it’s not so intimidating and terrifying anymore. I had a goal and I reached it and I am continuing towards my next goal by starting grad school the month after graduation. Looking back at who I was when I first started at BGSU, I have definitely grown as an individual as well as gained some very valuable friendships and relationships with other students and professors during my time as a student here. While I had some expierences I would not like to relive from my time here, there are numerous times I wish I could go back and relive all over again. I have created a list of what I will miss the most about my undergraduate expierence here at BGSU!

