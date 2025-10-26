The Soft Girl Era Isn’t Just a Trend, It’s a Healing Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be real, the “soft girl” era has been everywhere. It’s on TikTok, it’s in the captions, and it’s definitely showing up in the way so many of us are choosing peace over chaos. But somewhere along the way, I realized this isn’t just a trend or an aesthetic. For a lot of us, especially Black women and college girls constantly in grind mode, it’s actually healing.

I used to think being “soft” meant being weak. I thought it meant letting people walk all over you or not speaking up for yourself. But now, I see softness as strength. It’s about choosing to slow down, setting boundaries, and honoring your emotions without apologizing for them. It’s realizing that peace is something you protect, not something you beg for.

Being in my soft girl era doesn’t mean I don’t hustle; it just means I don’t lose myself in the process. I can love pink, wear my perfume that smells like candy, cry when I need to, and still handle business. I can be ambitious and gentle with myself. There’s power in that balance.

The truth is, softness is rebellion in a world that keeps telling women to toughen up. Choosing calmness, grace, and emotional honesty is how I remind myself that I deserve a life that feels good, not just looks good.

So yeah, the soft girl era might be trending online, but for me, it’s personal. Its growth. It’s healing. It’s learning that the most beautiful version of me is the one that’s at peace.

Because at the end of the day, being soft isn’t about being perfect, it’s about being whole.