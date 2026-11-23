This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Use these useful tips to stay on top of your studies as we near the end of the semester

It’s officially November and the fall semester is almost over. With that comes the stress of studying exams and for some moving out. Here are some of my best tips to deal with the stress of an ending semester, cram-studying and burn out.

Tip 1: Get lots of sleep. I know everyone is tired of hearing the same thing about making sure you get sleep, but sleep is the most important thing for your body. Fun fact: making sure you sleep for at least 7-8 hours a night can actually help your body retain and recall more information. So whenever you need to retain information for important exams or tests, sleeping will help more than most people think.

Tip 2: Take breaks. I know a lot of students including myself sometimes feel guilty about taking breaks. However, breaks in studying especially when trying to actually comprehend and be able to recall the things you’re studying can be truly beneficial. Taking breaks when studying, especially when you’re struggling, taking a break or just walking away from your book or computer can help reset your brain. When you’re trying to understand something and you can’t in the moment, you tend to get frustrated and your brain can stop you from retaining and doing your best.

Tip 3: Working in short time periods. Giving yourself a time limit on what you’re working on and studying can actually help active recall and memory whenever you have to take exams. This goes hand and hand with taking breaks.

Tip 4: Start studying early. When you start to study earlier, it allows you to be less overwhelmed at the end of the semester. Starting studying earlier can take a large load off at the end of the semester because, instead of trying to study all your course material the week before exams you have more time. Over time you may start to forget a little but that will be okay. About a week before your exam, start reviewing all the information you’ve taken in and by the time your exam rolls around, you’ll be just fine.

Tip 5: Active recall. Active recall is a studying technique used by many. It’s when you study by pulling information from your memory without looking at your notes. This helps see how much information your brain knows about what you’re trying to retain or recall. This helps you determine what else you need to learn or review about the work you’ve done throughout the semester.

Tip 6: Write it down. Believe it or not, writing things down instead of just trying to re-read your notes can actually be very helpful. Writing things down after seeing it or reading it can be very beneficial to your brain as it is forced to remember what you’ve just read and has to know and remember what it is you need to write down.

As the semester comes to its end these tips have helped me and many friends to maintain our grade and continue to stay within the same grade on tests and exams. Using these tips together have made our lives so much easier, and I hope it makes your’s too.