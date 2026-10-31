Seasonal Affective Disorder: Solutions and Safeguards

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How Girls Anywhere Can Fight Back the Frights with solutions

Disclaimer: The information and linked resources provided in this piece are for educational and informational purposes only and should not be taken as medical advice.

We all love Hot Girl Summers, but the reality is that they don’t last forever. In the time of trick-or-treating, Fright Fests, and costume contests, scarier things come with Sad Girl Autumns. September introduced chills, but October has combinations of mornings, afternoons, and nights that are warm, moderate, or freezing. Everybody knows about the coronavirus, the flu, bronchitis, and strep throat, but the fall-onset seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is another condition to watch out for.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, social withdrawal, increased appetites for sweets and carbohydrates, trouble thinking clearly, decreased ability to focus, excessive fatigue, and anxiety are common symptoms of SAD, which affects women more than men. This depression is much different than feeling unhappy, and it’s something even ordering a Starbucks pumpkin latte, binging the Twilight series, or watching Beyoncé’s live Homecoming concert can’t fix. Symptoms of SAD need treatment and are signs to look out for and prevent as soon as they come before they get worse.

A 2025 Medicine release from the National Library of Medicine features study findings that prove white light is the best color in light therapy to alleviate seasonal mood dysregulation, and the recommended exposure is 10,000 lumens per square meter (lux) of light that produces the least ultraviolet light possible. Additionally, keeping a fixed time to wake up and go to sleep every day is a strong way to stabilize your internal clock, and neurologist Dr. Margaret Mike of the University of Missouri recommends staying within one hour in either direction of scheduled sleep and wake times.

Diet is also important and crucial to alleviate SAD. Candy can be very tempting with the Trunk-or-Treats and bundle discounts sold in stores. Instead, eat items with mood-enhancing chemicals such as dopamine and norepinephrine, and Dr. Susan Albers of the Cleveland Clinic recommends proteins such as beef and eggs,along with options with Vitamin C such as broccoli, bell peppers, oranges, mangues, lemons, kiwi, and strawberries.

If you distance yourself from the ones close to you and lose interest in your favorite things when experiencing symptoms of SAD, start small by giving yourself a ten-to-fifteen-minute break to make time for yourself everyday. If symptoms last for two weeks or longer, consult with your licensed physician, psychiatrist, primary care provider, or therapist. Mental health and self-care always matters, and with SAD tackled, you can be your best self. As your best self, you are a Hot Girl even when the summer is gone.