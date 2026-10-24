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How To Balance Your Social Life With Midterm Season According To Students R2?width=1280&height=854&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
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Bowie State | Life > Experiences

Midterms Are Over. What’s Next?

Ashahli Edwards Student Contributor, Bowie State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Preparing to Finish the Rest of the Semester on a High Note after Midterms

woman student doing homework
Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels

Even though the week of exams that mark the term’s midpoint and the stress that came from studying for them before may be over, the pop quizzes, online discussions, in-class assignments, and team projects still remaining are not!

Feeling tired, wanting to give up, and fighting not to quit are completely normal and are a part of the experience that comes with many classes at this point, and procrastination and cramming on the night before or the morning of the midterm would not end up with the best results in the long run. But remember that one slip-up does not define you. Developing the best skills will help you take on more milestones with consistency and resilience. Right after the midterm comes the next half of the chapters that will clearly be on the final.

Plan ahead and complete the classwork ahead of time, and if the classwork is online, complete it one or even two weeks in advance. Set an agenda with goals, and if you fall behind one or two days, that’s completely okay! From setting reminders on your phone to setting notifications in your email to writing it down in your manual agenda, all of those are great ideas! Pick the option that works for you, or incorporate all three!

Just like what happened before the midterm, the workloads will get heavier, and more concepts taught will stack even higher than before. Study groups or tutoring centers are optional, but if you choose to go it alone, you have to navigate the course strategically. If the homework is online and was already open on the first day of class, pace yourself to avoid being overloaded, try to complete assignments earlier than the week that each of them is due (maybe one or even two weeks in advance!).

There might be extra time on the back end to read the textbook chapter over again if needed, or to see how to avoid choosing incorrect answers repeatedly when similar problems show up again. All of this leads to the final exam, which assesses if there were skills that you learned after taking the midterms. All of those skills are put to the test, and right now is not too early to start preparing for that moment.

Think of it like preparing for a track meet, and your event is long-distance. The only way to win is to practice drills that keep your endurance consistent so that you will not slow down or feel tired. If anything, you want to get faster as your run goes on, and that’s one thing to remember now that midterms are finished. You can do anything you put your mind to, and success in earning an A as the final grade does not happen overnight. The game plan is to concentrate on a daily basis with repetition, so understanding the material comes naturally, and you can excel!

Ashahli Edwards

Bowie State '27

Ashahli is an inquisitive, bold leader passionate with inerests that include writing, current events, and problem-solving. She loves to take on new challenges, and if asked for five words to describe her, she would say that she is honest, bright, ambitious, unique, and creative. As an alumna of Elizabeth Seton High School in Bladensburg, MD, she dedicated over a decade to the Girl Scouts Nation's Captial, earning both the Silver and Gold Awards in recognition of her stellar work ethic and dedication to serving.

She started her undergraduate journey at Howard University before transferring to Bowie State University, where she successfully earned a spot on the Dean’s List for Fall 2024, Spring 2025, Fall 2025, and Spring 2026. After pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a concentration in Public Relations, she aspires to obtain both a J.D. and a PhD in a dual-degree program.

Her devoted commitment and strong work ethic fuel her goals to make and sustain a career in the legal field. With her proactive mindset, resilience, and sharp intellect with an edge, Ashahli continuously learns from every experience and overcomes obstacles without giving up. She embraces challenges with determination, and with her perseverance, tenacity, and sharp wit, she shows no signs of slowing down.