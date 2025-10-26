How to Keep Your Sanity During Midterms Without Losing Yourself 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s keep it real, midterm week at Bowie State will have you questioning everything. Your major, your sleep schedule, why you thought taking 8 AMs was a good idea, and whether you’re actually going to make it through. Between back-to-back exams, papers piling up, and that one group project where nobody’s pulling their weight, it’s easy to feel like you’re drowning.

But here’s the thing, your mental health matters just as much as that exam grade. Maybe even more. So before you have a full breakdown in the library, let’s talk about how to actually take care of yourself during the most stressful week of the semester.

Real Talk: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

First things first, if you’re feeling stressed, anxious, or overwhelmed, you’re not alone. Literally everyone on campus is going through it right now. That person who looks like they have it all together? They’re probably one failed quiz away from a breakdown, too.

“I thought I was the only one struggling until I talked to my roommates,” says freshman pre-nursing major Ziyah Doyley. “Turns out we were all silently stressing. Once we started being real about it, it got a little easier.”

Stop trying to act like everything’s fine when it’s not. Talk to somebody like your roommate, your friends, your mom, whoever. Sometimes just saying “yo, I’m stressed out” out loud makes it feel less heavy.

The Basics: Sleep, Food, and Water (Yes, Really)

I know, I know. You’ve heard this a million times. But there’s a reason everyone keeps saying it, because we keep ignoring it.

Pulling all-nighters might seem like the move, but you’re really just setting yourself up to fail. Your brain can’t function on two hours of sleep and pure anxiety. Even if you can only get five or six hours, that’s better than nothing. Set an alarm, close the laptop, and actually go to sleep.

And please, eat something that’s not from a vending machine. I’m not saying you need to meal prep or anything, but at least hit the pub or grab something with actual nutritional value. Your body can’t run on Hot Cheetos and energy drinks alone, no matter how much we wish it could (especially me).

Water? Drink it. Your headache might not be from stress; it might just be dehydration. Keep a water bottle with you. I promise it helps.

Use What Bowie Has

Bowie State actually has resources specifically for this, and most students don’t even know about them or use them.

The Counseling Center isn’t just for people in crisis. You can literally just walk in and talk to someone about being stressed about midterms. They get it. That’s what they’re there for. Sometimes you need to vent to someone who’s not your friend or your mom, and that’s completely valid.

The Student Health Center can help if stress is affecting you physically, like headaches, trouble sleeping, whatever. Don’t just suffer through it.

And if you’re the type who needs to move your body to clear your head, the Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex is right there. Go hit the court, hit the track, take a yoga class, do whatever gets you out of your head for a minute.

Set Realistic Expectations

You don’t have to get a 100 on everything. You don’t have to be perfect. Sometimes a B is perfectly fine. Sometimes, even a C is okay if it means you kept your sanity intact.

Look at your workload and be realistic about what you can actually accomplish. Prioritize. If you have to pick and choose where to put your energy, that’s okay. Do what you can do, and let go of what you can’t.

Take Actual Breaks

Studying for six hours straight isn’t productive, honestly; it’s just torture. Your brain needs breaks to actually process information.

Step away from the books. Go outside for ten minutes. Watch an episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Scroll through TikTok without feeling guilty about it. Call your friend and talk about literally anything except school. Do something that makes you feel like a person and not just a stressed-out student.

The Pub isn’t just for food, it’s for taking a mental break. Sometimes you need that moment to decompress and remember that good food exists outside of exams.

The Power of Community

This is where being at an HBCU really hits different. We take care of each other here. It’s not just about academics; it’s about making sure your people are good. If you’re struggling, say something. Somebody in your class probably has notes you can borrow. Your study group can help you understand what you’re stuck on. Your roommate can quiz you on flashcards.

Check on your friends too. Send that “you good?” text. Bring them food if they’ve been in the library all day. Sometimes knowing someone cares makes all the difference. That’s the culture here: we don’t let each other fall.

The upperclassmen looking out for freshmen, the random girl in your class sending you her study guide, your org making sure everyone’s straight. That’s what makes Bowie special. We’re a family, and family shows up for each other.

Know When to Ask for Help

If you’re really struggling, like can’t get out of bed, can’t focus on anything, feeling hopeless, that’s way beyond normal midterm stress. That’s when you need to reach out for real help.

Talk to your professors. Most of them are more understanding than you think, especially if you communicate before things get really bad. They’d rather work with you than watch you fail.

“I wish I had asked for help sooner during my undergrad,” says graduate student Chris Clayton, who’s now pursuing his master’s in communications. “I thought pushing through on my own was what I was supposed to do. But reaching out, whether it’s to professors or the Counseling Service, isn’t a weakness. It’s actually the smartest thing you can do.”

Contact the Counseling Services. Call your family. Talk to your RA. Don’t wait until you’re in crisis mode to ask for help.

Your mental health is not something you should gamble with just to pass an exam.

You’re More Than Your Grades

Here’s what nobody tells you enough: your worth is not determined by your GPA. You are not your midterm grades. One bad exam does not define your future.

Yes, do your best. Yes, study and prepare and put in the work. But also remember that you’re a whole person with value beyond what you score on a test.

Bowie State accepted you because you belong here. You’re capable. You’re smart. And you’re going to get through this, even if it doesn’t feel like it right now.

Final Thoughts

Midterm week is temporary. The stress is temporary. But your mental health? That’s something you have to live with long after these exams are over.

So take care of yourself. Be gentle with yourself. Ask for help when you need it. And remember that surviving midterms isn’t just about passing your classes, it’s about making it through with your peace intact.

You got this, Bulldogs. One day at a time. One exam at a time. And if you need to cry in the library bathroom first, that’s fine too. We’ve all been there.

Take care of yourself. You can’t pour from an empty cup.