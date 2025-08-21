Gen Z’s First Day of School Outfits: Setting The Stage For The Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first day of school can be nerve-racking for some, especially if you’re an incoming freshman.

It consists of juggling out what type of bag you should bring, being anxious about meeting new

people, and running to class because your schedule is new, but most importantly, the outfit is the

center of attention. Your first day outfit is a statement piece. It sets the tone for the type of people

you will interact with and says, “This is who I am”. For many students, personal style is how

they represent themselves and the environment around them. It’s important to not get

overwhelmed with trying to match perfectly with a style, it’s best to not compare yourself to

others, but just be yourself.



In recent years, the first day of school looks have shifted from neatness and conformity to more

comfort, expression, and individuality. Social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok

have ramped up the anticipation for the first day of school outfits, with students participating in

outfit of the day and asking other students about their fits for the day. In this article, we will take

a look at all the recent outfit trends and aesthetics so you can tailor them to your own personal

style and clothing.

Minimalistic

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/14988611255065893/

One trend dominating college campuses this year is the rise of minimalistic or “clean girl” looks. By keeping it simple with plaid colors and basic tees, the minimalist look has its very own chic look to go with it. Many students are starting to bring together style and comfort that fits the individual style or vibe. Such clothing include; oversized t-shirts, basic tank tops, classic dresses, and a nice pair of jeans. Neutral clothing with an occasional pop of color coming from accessories of the students choice. An article from Her Campus mentions a student named Makayla Lysiak, an online influencer, who is studying at USC, thinks about this particular style in the upcoming Fall semester. She states, “I’m predicting that minimalistic styles (basic crewneck, classic jeans, chic totes) enhanced with quirky personalizations,”. (Cutchall, 2025) With the rise of this type of aesthetic, she believes that this type of personal style will be in full effect by the time the upcoming Fall

semester rolls around.

Maximalism

Phil McCarten/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/9218374231597912/

Another style that is going strong and is sticking to bold and stylish streetwear is maximism. This bold look brings the attention of onlookers with celebrating designs and patterns with mix and matching the typical look, and tailoring it to your personal style. If you show up to class, in colorful accessories and bold attire, you will certainly be making a statement. A loud statement about your own personal style and expression to show off your own character. Another article from Her Campus mentions maximism style and the author states,“Maximalist clothing lets you mix bright colors, fun patterns, and lots of accessories to create a unique look that stands out.”, the author continues with, “Maximism enables us to express our originality and creativity.” (Galley, 2024)

Y2K

Lastly, another trendy style among college students that is making its rounds again is the Y2K style. If you enjoy the silver bling of Juicy Couture, early 2000s Pop stars and celebrities; such as Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, this one is for you. This type of aesthetic has been experiencing a major comeback since 2024, with students finding interest in vintage totes and clothing. With this personal style, you are able to establish a dose of nostalgia both in your dorm and clothing. With bold shiny colors, like pinks, blues, yellows, and neon accents to establish a fun and energetic atmosphere and environment for yourself. This style also has an environmental benefit, with the sustainability aspect of the authentic vintage clothing from marketplaces and thrift stores, you are able to contribute to supporting the environment.

As we saw, this article focuses on three different styles, but during this Fall semester, there will

be many aesthetics and styles represented by different types of students. It ultimately comes

down to personal style and preference, whether you like a certain style or not. Some students

prefer not to follow an aesthetic, but to just be comfortable and relaxed, and that is perfectly fine

as well. College is for opportunity. Opportunity to explore yourself and others, interact with

other students, and express different styles with each other.