Pictures of Leaves
Things I’m Looking Forward To this Thanksgiving Break as a Thanksgiving Hater

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I know, I know….hating Thanksgiving is certainly a hot take. But hear me out because I have my reasons. First of all, Thanksgiving at my house pretty much feels like a typical family dinner. With 5 siblings who all live in different places and spend Thanksgiving with the families of their signifcant others, and very limited extended family outside of that, our celebration brings in a small crowd. Because of that, the holiday feels like I’m home from school on a Sunday night for dinner.

Aside from Thanksgiving day, there’s also the Wednesday night before the holiday (you know what I’m taking about). Unfortunately, it isn’t something I look forward to like the rest of people my age. On top of not being a huge fan of the events of the night, the whopping 62 people I went to high school with don’t necessarily hang out much these days. Having gone to school together since Kindergarten, I think it’s fair to say we’ve outgrown eachother and so spending the night before Thanksgiving catching up isn’t exactly the norm in my town. And after that you got Black Friday- here’s the catch though- I’m broke! So despite my loving for all things shopping, I don’t think I’ll be celebrating that too much either.

But I’m still excited for Thanksgiving Break. Instead of looking at like a holiday, I’m thinking of the 5 days off as a well deserved reset. Here are some things I’m looking forward to this break.

  • Sleeping in my own bed
  • Eating homecooked meals
  • Showering with some decent water pressure
  • Spending time with my mom
  • Seeing my best friend
  • Hot Girl Walks around the lake in my town
  • Watching Gossip Girl Thanksgivng episodes
  • Helping Mom set up Christmas Decorations
  • Baking with my sister
  • Doing my laundry FOR FREE
  • Working out
  • Unpacking all my winter clothes
  • Watching movies on my living room couch
  • Feeling at home :)
