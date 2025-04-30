The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s easy to look at someone else and think they have it all figured out. We can look at others and think that they’re confident, flawless, and completely secure in themselves. But the truth is, everyone has insecurities, even if they don’t show it. Even the people you admire most have things they don’t love about themselves. It’s a reminder that we’re all human, we’re all figuring it out, and none of us are alone in how we sometimes feel. We are our own harshest critics. Every time you think you look bad, someone thinks you look great. Every time you think you are being too loud, someone thinks you are funny. So many times, someone will open up about something they’re insecure about, and you’ll be completely surprised, because it’s something you never noticed or never saw as a flaw in them at all. Remember that next time you feel insecure about something.

Here’s a list of real insecurities shared anonymously — a reminder that behind every smiling face is someone who’s working through something, too:

“My skin.”

“The sound of my voice.”

“Feeling like I’m not smart enough.”

“My body when I’m in a swimsuit.”

“I’m scared people secretly don’t like me.”

“I wish I had thicker hair.”

“I overthink everything I say.”

“My height — I wish I was taller.”

“I get embarrassed about how much I care about things.”

“Acne scars that won’t go away.”

“My anxiety when meeting new people.”

“My laugh — I always think it’s too loud.”

“Not being as athletic as my friends.”

“My weight constantly fluctuating.”

“Feeling like I’m behind everyone else in life.”

“Stretch marks on my thighs.”

“Not being good enough at my major.”

“My social awkwardness at parties.”

“My teeth — I’m scared people notice.”

“Always comparing myself to people on social media.”

Everyone and I mean everyone has insecurities. We are human, we are all perfectly imperfect. Life would be so boring if we weren’t. But all that matters is that you are kind to yourself, and kind to others. We only have one life, so own your body, own your personality, and just do what makes you happy :)