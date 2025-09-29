The Enigma of Brandy Melville

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you ever wonder how Brandy Melville is still relevant? Really think about it. They don’t offer any discounted items, do no promotional ads, and yet girls still ride or die for Brandy. What is even crazier is how they managed to create loyal, long-lasting customers as well. I remember in 2016 when they first went trending, and I was dying to buy the iconic white T-shirt with a butterfly stamped in the middle. I even remember owning the viral yellow “honey” T-shirt that was introduced prime days of Brandy. This time period as a whole was the epidemic of VISCO days that really sparked and gave attention to Brandy Melville and their clothing items. Just thinking about it sends a wave of nostalgia to me, and it is weird to think about how middle school me was wearing Brandy Melville items, and nothing has changed, even being in college. Another factor to ponder on is whether you think about Brandy Melville from an economic standpoint, their prices have not drastically increased as the rest of the country. There are so many questions about this brand and the mystery, but not enough chatter around this. I will say it is impressive how, somehow, this brand has managed to stay so relevant despite the constantly changing fashion trends.