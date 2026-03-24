Sunday Reset Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sunday resets have become a staple for me. I think the idea of resetting and getting ready for the week truly sets the mood for your week. I’ve found that if you start the week feeling clean and prepared, your week will be that much better.

Here are a few of things I’ve come to love doing on Sundays in order to prepare for the week!

Laundry

I love to try and get my laundry done during my Sunday reset. In college, this can be a bit hard because it seems that everyone in college likes to get their laundry done on Sundays. And with a limited number of washers and dryers, this can be a bit of a problem. Regardless, I still try my best to get my laundry done over the weekend so all of my clothes are clean for the beginning of the week.

Change my Sheets

I try to change my sheets every two to three weeks, so Sundays are one of my favorite days to do that. Having your sheets clean for the week just makes sleep so much better.

Vacuum

Personally, my room gets so dirty throughout the week. There’s hair, salt (when it snows), food crumbs, and so much more littered on the floor. Doing a quick vacuum on a Sunday makes my room feel so much more clean, and having a clean room going into the week is a great feeling.

Re-organize

Throughout the week, all of my stuff seems to get out of place. My makeup is usually scattered around my desk, my books are in random places, and so many other things are just everywhere. Taking the time to just fix it up and make sure everything is in place makes my room look so much better. And it truly doesn’t take that long so I love doing this little task in order to make myself feel better.

Wipe Surfaces

My dorm collects so much dust. I try every week to wipe down my desk, my nightstand and even some of my other things in my room like my coffee machine or fan. I especially love doing this around this time of year because everyone is getting sick, so wiping down my belongings makes me feel like I’m being proactive. I like making sure that all the dust and germs are gone.

These are some of the things I love to do on my Sundays as a little reset. Give them a try!