Staying Motivated this February and March

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The start of the semester is full of energy, new classes and often new goals. Somehow we made it to March! Graduation is getting closer, midterms are here and that motivation from January is starting to decline. It’s that weird in between season when spring break is in the air, but you’re still walking to class in below freezing weather. Here are some ways I’m staying motivated and keeping my energy high during these mid semester months.

Routine

Finding a routine I love whether that be on or off campus helps my mental health and keeps my spirits high. This often looks like getting my daily steps in, practicing yoga or even meal prepping to prevent getting hangry between classes. Having small consistent habits creates structure in my day. When everything else feels busy or overwhelming, my routine keeps me grounded.

Waking up Early

This may be an unpopular opinion, but I enjoy waking up early. I find that in the morning, when the sun first comes up I have the most energy and can focus on my school work the most. Waking up, getting ready for the day, making coffee and I’m ready to focus.

Time away from screens

This can be tricky, especially when most of our schoolwork is on a laptop. But intentionally stepping away from screens has made a huge difference in my energy levels. Giving my brain a break from constant notifications helps me come back to my work more refreshed and focused.

To Do Lists

At the end of each day, I think about my routine for the following day. Writing tasks down in my planner helps me understand my main focus and keeps me on track. Most days I try to focus on 2 to 3 key tasks rather than creating a never-ending list. Crossing things off, even small tasks, keeps me motivated.