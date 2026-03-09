This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While I have had some minor setbacks this semester in terms of goals, academics, and social life, I feel the looming doom of the spring semester slump every year. It’s like once it hits December, I brace myself, and for the first few weeks of January (and I was pleasantly surprised because I was actually having a good month). I was doing well until February rolled around, and I am not one to blame it on seasonal depression because, for me, I enjoy the winter. It’s something about a new year that gets me every time, making me want to climb into a hole and not come out. I am all of a sudden not taking care of my body, both physically and mentally, and completing a small task feels unbearable. All my hobbies are gone, and I hate it. I hate not being excited about things and being in a crappy mood. So, while I should know by now that I do not thrive in the spring semester, I have nothing that prepared me for the immense torment I feel. Instead of wallowing, though, I have decided to use this time to analyze what is making this month so difficult to get through. While we did have a blizzard and things in the news are horrific, I think I’ll feel uninspired in the new year. I don’t know if this makes sense, but it feels like starting a new year is like learning a new skill, and it’s difficult at first, but once June hits, things start to make more sense. I don’t want it to take me this long to get adjusted, though. So I am going to remember all the mundane things I enjoy and pick up new hobbies to get me accustomed to a new year and a new time in my life (this might not make much sense, but bear with me). I like long walks and my regular morning routine. Now, though, I want to color more and express my creativity more because being a business major is very limiting in that regard. I also want to be more into podcasts that arent just for entertainment purposes, but also educational. I am ashamed to admit this, but my screen time has become so disgustingly high that I need to get off my phone. I promise it hurts to hear, but the phone is ruining my mood and only enabling the damaging slump I am in. So, if you are reading this and you’re in some type of funk, or slump, or rut, find a hobby, preferably not on a screen. Do something your five-year-old self would enjoy, and be in the moment. Especially in today’s society, being present can be hard, but if you actually try it, it can make anything feel calming.