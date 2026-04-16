Spring Reset: Refresh Your Routine 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Something about March makes me crave a fresh new routine. The days are getting longer, it’s officially spring and the sun is shining longer. Before we know it the weather will be getting warmer and summer will be in the air. Graduation is around the corner, so it’s important to appreciate this spring season. For me, that’s spending time with my friends and creating daily routines that I not only love, but look forward to! Below is my spring reset prioritizing wellness, productivity, and realistic healthy habits.

Winter Reflection

Before I refresh for spring, it’s important to take time to reflect on my winter habits. This doesn’t have to be an hour journal session, but a short list of things I enjoyed in my day-to-day life during the winter, including habits that worked and didn’t work.

Morning & Night Routines

My morning routine truly sets my energy and confidence for the rest of the day. For me, I feel like my best self when I get up early, am able to go on a nice walk before class and grab my favorite iced coffee. This type of balanced routine sets my day up for success. The morning is just as important as the night. A simple nightly reset of cleaning my space, planning my day and focusing on skincare is much needed to help me relax at the end of the day and set myself up for the next day.

Meal Planning

With so much spring energy, I find myself being busier as we get closer to the end of the semester. Last spring, I found myself eating on the go and going into the grocery store often forgetting items. This spring, it is a goal of mine to realistically plan out my meals for the week, so I can prep items over the weekend and go into the week feeling prepared.

Daily Steps

Daily walks were a favorite part of my summer and winter routines, and I plan to carry this into my spring reset. My walks not only help me stay calm during stressful points in the semester, but leave me with even more energy than I started. It will soon be warmer out, so I will definitely be taking advantage of the sunlight and walking outside.