Springtime is my favorite time of year on campus by far. The warm weather after a long, cold winter brings so much joy. And here at Bentley, it brings everyone together. Here are some of the things on campus that make me happiest to see or do during the spring semester.

People eating lunch outside

Leaves and flowers on the trees

The sun shining through the windows

All the warm weather attire-shorts, flipflops, and cute sunnies

Green green grass!

Hot girl walks

People playing sports together

Reading a good book outside

Seeing people smiling :)

Drives with the sun roof open

Hearing music playing all around campus

Sunkissed cheeks

Food and ice cream trucks

Sunrises and sunsets

Laughter all around

Spring is here and I can’t wait to experience all of these things!