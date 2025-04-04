The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Springtime is my favorite time of year on campus by far. The warm weather after a long, cold winter brings so much joy. And here at Bentley, it brings everyone together. Here are some of the things on campus that make me happiest to see or do during the spring semester.
- People eating lunch outside
- Leaves and flowers on the trees
- The sun shining through the windows
- All the warm weather attire-shorts, flipflops, and cute sunnies
- Green green grass!
- Hot girl walks
- People playing sports together
- Reading a good book outside
- Seeing people smiling :)
- Drives with the sun roof open
- Hearing music playing all around campus
- Sunkissed cheeks
- Food and ice cream trucks
- Sunrises and sunsets
- Laughter all around
Spring is here and I can’t wait to experience all of these things!