Making Her Mark

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

How CHS Set Our Her Campus President Up for Success: An E-Board Member Spotlight

Waltham, MA, March 27th, 2024 – Four years after graduating from Chelmsford High School, Banmai Huynh is using the skills she learned from her hometown to achieve her goals and further her career. Her time at Bentley University, a private institution outside of Boston, has proven that Banmai’s drive, and determination are boundless. From her extracurricular involvement to her off-campus internship experiences, Banmai’s accomplishments can be credited to the ambition she honed back in her hometown.

Banmai has been an active member of Bentley’s community throughout all four of her years there. She currently serves as President of Her Campus (an international college news site) and Senior Advisor of Bentley’s Asian Student Organization. In addition to her four-year commitment to these clubs, Banmai has maintained membership in Bentley’s Honors Program and Women’s Leadership Program, held two on-campus jobs (Orientation Leader and Relationship + Sexual Violence Prevention Educator), and completed multiple accounting internships at firms such as BerryDunn and Grant Thornton. Banmai claims she “always had a passion for involvement,” which sparked her interest in numerous clubs, honor societies, and jobs back home. When asked what inspired her to get so involved at Bentley, Banmai responded, “Encouragement from [her] high school teachers and participation in different clubs helped [her] gain confidence in [her] abilities.” This, she explains, gave her the courage to join different organizations at Bentley. Specifically, her time in CHS’s chapter of the National English Honor Society prompted her to continue exploring her passion for writing at college. This led her to join Her Campus as a staff writer and eventually work her way up to the executive board. Banmai explains that learning how to balance her academic and social lives back in high school gave her the confidence to take on these responsibilities. Without her teachers’ support, she wouldn’t have felt so sure of her ability to meet the demands of these roles.

This summer Banmai has secured a tax internship at PricewaterhouseCoopers. There, she will gain more hands-on experience in the accounting industry by preparing tax returns for individuals and entities, which will aid her in preparing to sit for the CPA exams in the next few years. In addition to graduating this upcoming May with a Bachelor’s degree in Corporate Finance and Accounting, Banmai also expects to earn her MBA next year through Bentley’s Advanced Standing Program.

Banmai is the daughter of Anh Hoang and Tuan Huynh.