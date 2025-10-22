Let’s go for a Hike

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past Fall Break, I finally got the chance to see the foliage from above! My two friends and I went hiking up in New Hampshire this past Friday, and it was SO needed.

I had just gone through a crazy busy week with midterms, work, and even more work from my extracurriculars, so I was really craving some time outside and away from school. Lol.

We started off the morning around 7:30 a.m., grabbed some coffee from a local spot, and headed up to the mountain. It was about an hour and a half drive, just us jamming out to some Taylor Swift (I’m not a huge fan, but I can jam) with a beautiful day ahead of us.

And that it was! When we got there, it was pretty packed, which we weren’t expecting. The air was super crisp and honestly just AMAZING to breathe in, especially after being inside most of the week.

As we started our way up, we took breaks for photos. The leaves looked so beautiful reds, oranges, and yellows all around us, scattered on the ground and hanging from the trees. It felt so refreshing to walk through the woods and take in all the beauty nature supplies us with!

When we made it to our first viewpoint, we snapped some pics and sat down for water and a quick snack. Fresh grapes after hiking up? Best taste EVER. Something about eating snacks while hiking just makes you feel extra appreciative—and somehow, everything tastes better.

While we were hiking, I met someone who had walked the Camino de Santiago, which I thought was super cool since I had studied that while I was abroad. Such a full-circle moment!

When we reached the top, I felt on top of the world. It was AMAZING to see a full 360° view of all the nature around us—the trees, some still green, some orange, some mid-change. Such a beautiful view. If your reading this and still haven’t made some time to go hiking this fall…do it.