Late Night Snacks For You To Try

Here are some of my favorite fun, affordable, and easy late night snack ideas that college kids should try. These are perfect for dorm life or quick roommate/bestie runs to the convenience store.

Sweet Snacks

  • Microwave Mug Cake – mix cake mix + water/milk in a mug, microwave 1–2 mins.
  • Frozen Grapes or Berries – refreshing, crunchy, and healthier than candy.
  • Trail Mix Remix – combine cereal, pretzels, M&Ms, and nuts.
  • Ice Cream + Cookie Dough – straight from the tub or as a sundae.
  • Candy + Popcorn Mix – M&Ms, Reese’s Pieces, or gummy bears mixed with buttery popcorn- so tasty.

Savory Snacks

  • Microwave Nachos – tortilla chips + cheese = yummmyyy
  • Bagel Pizza – bagel + tomato sauce + cheese, microwave or toast until melted.
  • Cheesy Garlic Bread – bread + butter + garlic powder + shredded cheese, microwave

Grab-and-Go Dorm Staples

  • String Cheese + Crackers – you can never go wrong
  • Hummus with Pretzels or Veggies – maybe both if you’re feeling up to it!
  • Granola bars or protein bars – whatever kind you like!
