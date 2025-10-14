Late Night Snacks For You To Try

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here are some of my favorite fun, affordable, and easy late night snack ideas that college kids should try. These are perfect for dorm life or quick roommate/bestie runs to the convenience store.

Sweet Snacks

Microwave Mug Cake – mix cake mix + water/milk in a mug, microwave 1–2 mins.

– mix cake mix + water/milk in a mug, microwave 1–2 mins. Frozen Grapes or Berries – refreshing, crunchy, and healthier than candy.

– refreshing, crunchy, and healthier than candy. Trail Mix Remix – combine cereal, pretzels, M&Ms, and nuts.

– combine cereal, pretzels, M&Ms, and nuts. Ice Cream + Cookie Dough – straight from the tub or as a sundae.

– straight from the tub or as a sundae. Candy + Popcorn Mix – M&Ms, Reese’s Pieces, or gummy bears mixed with buttery popcorn- so tasty.

Savory Snacks

Microwave Nachos – tortilla chips + cheese = yummmyyy

– tortilla chips + cheese = yummmyyy Bagel Pizza – bagel + tomato sauce + cheese, microwave or toast until melted.

– bagel + tomato sauce + cheese, microwave or toast until melted. Cheesy Garlic Bread – bread + butter + garlic powder + shredded cheese, microwave

Grab-and-Go Dorm Staples