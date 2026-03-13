Goodbye to the Sport that Raised Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Swimming has been one of the most important pieces of my life for as long as I can remember. For years there wasn’t a single day where I woke up and didn’t think about my times, the next race, practice, or what I want to do better. My life has revolved around it for so long that finishing feels really strange.

Swimming gave my life a kind of structure and fulfillment that is really hard to replicate. There’s something so honest about the sport. You can’t hide in it. The clock tells you exactly where you are and reflects the work you put in. In so many parts of life things feel subjective; people can tell you that you’re great at something but who’s to say they are right. In swimming, you get to see it. The work you put in shows up on the scoreboard. Effort translates so clearly into results, and there is something incredibly satisfying about proving things to yourself that way.

But swimming also has a way of tying your sense of self to that scoreboard. As swimmers, we learn very early to measure ourselves by numbers and places. We look up after a race and in a second, we know if we’re proud, disappointed, relieved, or frustrated. For a long time I defined myself by that. By the time next to my name or the place I came in. This year was the first time I really let that go and just swam, knowing it would be the last time I would ever get to do it this way. And somehow that freedom made it the best season I’ve ever had. Letting go of the pressure and just trusting the years of work behind me made every early morning and every painful set feel worth it.

But the thing I’ll miss the most isn’t the racing, it’s the people. My teammates and my coaches became family in a real way. They lifted me up on the days I doubted myself and celebrated with me on the days things went right. There’s something special about going through something so hard together every single day. When you share the exhaustion, the nerves before races, and that feeling after a good swim, you build a kind of bond that’s hard to explain to anyone outside of it.

We saw each other at our best and at our worst and even on the days when I didn’t want to train, I knew they would be there. That alone made it easier to show up.

Finishing swimming is saying goodbye to something that shaped almost everything about who I am. It taught me discipline, resilience, and how to keep going even when something feels impossible. It taught me humility but also self-confidence. Gave me the feeling of being a winner, but also how to deal with painful failure. There would be no me without the pool.

There’s a part of me that will always belong to the pool. It’s strange to think that something that shaped my everyday life for so long is now a memory, but it is one that will stay with me forever.

From that little girl who loved going to the pool after school, to the girl I am now. I think she would be proud.