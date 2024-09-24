This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

From classics to contemporary, PG to YA, fiction to fantasy, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite books I’ve ever read and my current TBR to help you find your next obsession.

classics

Emma by Jane Austen

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte

The Iliad by Homer

The Odyssey by Homer

Catch-22 by Joseph Heller

Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier

Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare

A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens

Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte

Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll

Lord of the Flies by William Golding

Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury

Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White

The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis

Holes by Louis Sachar

The Martian Chronicles by Ray Bradbury

Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling

The Crucible by Arthur Miller

contemproary

The List by Siobhan Vivian

Teen Idol by Meg Cabot

Dreamland by Sarah Dessen

We Were Liars by E. Lockhart

My Life in Pink & Green by Lisa Greenwald

The Things a Brother Knows by Dana Reinhardt

It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover

One of Us is Lying by Karen McManus

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson

dystopian

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro

The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Divergent by Veronica Roth

The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

The Maze Runner by James Dashner

Fantasy

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

A Court of Thornes and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas

House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J. Maas

City of Bones by Cassandra Clare

The Cruel Prince by Holly Black

Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi

Deep Blue by Jennifer Donnelly

Ella Enchanted by Gail Levine

Vampire Academy by Richelle Mead

Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco

Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

The School for Good and Evil by Soman Chainani

To Kill a Kingdom by Alexandra Christo

The Princess Trials by Cordelia K. Castel

Clockwork Angel by Cassandra Clare

The Siren by Kiera Cass

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern

Caraval by Stephanie Garber

The Raven Boys by Maggie Stiefvater

Heartless by Marissa Meyer

Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer Armentrout

The Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard

A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer

Twilight by Stephenie Meyer

The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan

A Darker Shade of Magic by Victoria Schwab

Romance

Better than the Movies by Lynn Painter

The Selection by Kiera Cass

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before by Jenny Han

After by Anna Todd

The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han

It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey

Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuinston

The Upside of Falling by Alex Light

The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

Icebreaker by Hannah Grace

The Fine Print by Lauren Asher

The Deal by Elle Kennedy

People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

Funny Story by Emily Henry

A Thousand Heartbeats by Kiera Cass

The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

Twisted Love by Ana Huang

Loveboat, Taipei by Abigail Hing Wen

Love & Gelato by Jenna Evans Welch

American Royals by Katharine McGee

The Kissing Booth by Beth Reekles