From classics to contemporary, PG to YA, fiction to fantasy, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite books I’ve ever read and my current TBR to help you find your next obsession.
classics
Emma by Jane Austen
The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte
The Iliad by Homer
The Odyssey by Homer
Catch-22 by Joseph Heller
Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier
Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare
A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens
Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte
Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck
Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll
Lord of the Flies by William Golding
Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury
Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White
The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis
Holes by Louis Sachar
The Martian Chronicles by Ray Bradbury
Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling
The Crucible by Arthur Miller
contemproary
The List by Siobhan Vivian
Teen Idol by Meg Cabot
Dreamland by Sarah Dessen
We Were Liars by E. Lockhart
My Life in Pink & Green by Lisa Greenwald
The Things a Brother Knows by Dana Reinhardt
It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover
One of Us is Lying by Karen McManus
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson
dystopian
Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro
The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Divergent by Veronica Roth
The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
The Maze Runner by James Dashner
Fantasy
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
A Court of Thornes and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas
House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J. Maas
City of Bones by Cassandra Clare
The Cruel Prince by Holly Black
Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi
Deep Blue by Jennifer Donnelly
Ella Enchanted by Gail Levine
Vampire Academy by Richelle Mead
Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco
Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo
The School for Good and Evil by Soman Chainani
To Kill a Kingdom by Alexandra Christo
The Princess Trials by Cordelia K. Castel
Clockwork Angel by Cassandra Clare
The Siren by Kiera Cass
The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
Caraval by Stephanie Garber
The Raven Boys by Maggie Stiefvater
Heartless by Marissa Meyer
Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber
From Blood and Ash by Jennifer Armentrout
The Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard
A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer
Twilight by Stephenie Meyer
The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan
A Darker Shade of Magic by Victoria Schwab
Romance
Better than the Movies by Lynn Painter
The Selection by Kiera Cass
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before by Jenny Han
After by Anna Todd
The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han
It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey
Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuinston
The Upside of Falling by Alex Light
The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
Icebreaker by Hannah Grace
The Fine Print by Lauren Asher
The Deal by Elle Kennedy
People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
Funny Story by Emily Henry
A Thousand Heartbeats by Kiera Cass
The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas
Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
Twisted Love by Ana Huang
Loveboat, Taipei by Abigail Hing Wen
Love & Gelato by Jenna Evans Welch
American Royals by Katharine McGee
The Kissing Booth by Beth Reekles