Now that I have been in college for over a full year, I wanted to make an article about things that I thought going into college that are actually just not true (at least not for me). These are just a few things that I thought were true because of stories I’ve heard on tiktok, or things I’ve seen in movies. Maybe this will ease the minds of some people who were nervous about going away to college. It’s really not that bad! Here’s some college myths… busted!

1. You Must Know Your Major Right Away

Myth: You need to have your major and career path figured out as soon as you enter college, or even before.

Reality: Many students change their majors at least once, and if not change, then add other majors or minors. College is a time to explore different fields, and it’s okay to take time to discover your interests.

2. Straight A’s Are the Only Path to Success

Myth: You need a perfect GPA to succeed, grades are the only thing that matters.

Reality: While good grades are important, internships, extracurriculars, networking, and soft skills can often be more crucial to landing a job after college. These skills also help you broaden your horizon and meet new people

3. You Have to Party to Fit In

Myth: College is all about partying, and you won’t have a social life unless you participate.

Reality: While some students party, many others focus on clubs, sports, volunteering, or quiet social activities. There are plenty of ways to enjoy college without partying. My roommates and I often enjoy movie nights and game nights which are just as fun, if not more fun, than partying.

4. Professors Don’t Care About StudentS

Myth: Professors are too busy to care about individual students.

Reality: Many professors are approachable and willing to help. Building relationships with them can lead you towards academic support, mentorship, and networking opportunities. Just go to office hours and talk to them! Whether it be about the class or life in general, they are people too and want to get to know you!

5. College is All About Academics

Myth: The only thing that matters in college is your academic performance.

Reality: College is also about personal growth, gaining life experiences, and building a network. Extracurricular activities, friendships, and learning life skills are just as important as academics.

6. Introverts Won’t Make Friends in College

Myth: If you’re an introvert, making friends will be difficult in college.

Reality: College offers a wide variety of social opportunities. Introverts can find their niche in smaller clubs, study groups, or other activities that match their interests. Not everything is about large parties or big social scenes.

7. You Have to Be Involved in Everything

Myth: To have a successful college experience, you need to join as many clubs and activities as possible.

Reality: It’s better to focus on a few activities that you are truly passionate about. Overcommitting can lead to burnout, and quality involvement is more valuable than quantity.

8. Your College Choice Will Define Your Success in Life

Myth: The college you attend will determine your future success and happiness.

Reality: Success is determined more by what you do with your opportunities rather than where you go to school. Your work ethic, skills, and experiences often matter more than the name on your diploma.

9. You’ll Be Homesick the Entire First Year

Myth: Homesickness will dominate your entire first year, and you won’t be able to enjoy college.

Reality: While many students feel homesick, it often fades as you adjust to college life. Getting involved, making new friends, and building routines helps ease homesickness, and it doesn’t typically last the entire year. Yes there will be points where it really hits you, but it’s important to be able to have things to do or people to talk to so you aren’t over consumed by your thoughts.

10. Everyone is Having a Perfect College Experience

Myth: Everyone around you is having an amazing, stress-free, and social college experience.

Reality: It’s easy to believe this when you see social media posts, but most students face challenges, including stress, homesickness, or loneliness at times. College is full of ups and downs for everyone.