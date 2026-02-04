A TV Show for Every Mood Because Life Is Hard

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I will be the first to admit it: I watch an unhealthy amount of TV. “Just one more episode” turns into “why is it 2 a.m.?” levels of TV. But honestly? I will not apologize for it. TV is the best way to shut my brain off and live someone else’s life for a little while.

No matter what mood you’re in, there’s a show for it. As a self-proclaimed TV expert, here is like EVERY good show I have ever watched for every mood. I watched the bad so you don’t have to :)

When I Want Chaos With Zero Emotional Responsibility

Sometimes I don’t want to think, analyze, or grow as a person. I just want drama, competition, and people making decisions I would never make.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

The Traitors

Dancing With the Stars

Cheer (Netflix)

Temptation Island

Love Is Blind

Too Hot to Handle

Ex on the Beach

Below Deck (US & Med)

The Bachelor

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

The Biggest Loser

Are You the One?

When I’m Ready to Commit to a Full Emotional Spiral

These are the shows that turn “one episode” into an all-day binge and suddenly I’m emotionally invested in fictional characters.

Scandal

Nashville

All American

Grey’s Anatomy

Jane the Virgin

Gossip Girl

Friday Night Lights

Gilmore Girls

Bridgerton

How to Get Away With Murder

Hart of Dixie

The Vampire Diaries

The Originals

Legacies

Pretty Little Liars

This Is Us

Private Practice

When I Want to Feel Smart Without Actually Doing Work

If a show involves investigations, courtrooms, or intense problem-solving, I’m in. These make me feel productive even though I’m still just sitting on my couch.

Scorpion

Suits

Rizzoli & Isles

Quantico

The Rookie

Criminal Minds

For the People

The Perfect Couple

When I Need Comfort, Laughter, and Zero Stress

These are the shows I rewatch constantly because they feel familiar and safe. No surprises, just good vibes and laughs.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Friends

How I Met Your Mother

Glee

Modern Family

The Big Bang Theory

Young Sheldon

Superstore

Shameless

When I Want the Best Show Ever Made (No Debate)

Nobody wants to argue with me on this. Parenthood has everything: heart, humor, chaos, love, and moments that make you want to call your family immediately.

Parenthood

If you haven’t watched it yet, this is your official recommendation. It will emotionally destroy you in the best way possible.

Final Thoughts

Yes, I watch too much TV. No, I don’t regret it. There’s something comforting about knowing that no matter what mood I’m in, there’s always a show ready to meet me there.

If you ever need recommendations, I’ve clearly done the research.