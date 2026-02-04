A TV Show for Every Mood Because Life Is Hard

I will be the first to admit it: I watch an unhealthy amount of TV. “Just one more episode” turns into “why is it 2 a.m.?” levels of TV. But honestly? I will not apologize for it. TV is the best way to shut my brain off and live someone else’s life for a little while.
No matter what mood you’re in, there’s a show for it. As a self-proclaimed TV expert, here is like EVERY good show I have ever watched for every mood. I watched the bad so you don’t have to :)
When I Want Chaos With Zero Emotional Responsibility
Sometimes I don’t want to think, analyze, or grow as a person. I just want drama, competition, and people making decisions I would never make.
- Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
- The Traitors
- Dancing With the Stars
- Cheer (Netflix)
- Temptation Island
- Love Is Blind
- Too Hot to Handle
- Ex on the Beach
- Below Deck (US & Med)
- The Bachelor
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- The Biggest Loser
- Are You the One?
When I’m Ready to Commit to a Full Emotional Spiral
These are the shows that turn “one episode” into an all-day binge and suddenly I’m emotionally invested in fictional characters.
- Scandal
- Nashville
- All American
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Jane the Virgin
- Gossip Girl
- Friday Night Lights
- Gilmore Girls
- Bridgerton
- How to Get Away With Murder
- Hart of Dixie
- The Vampire Diaries
- The Originals
- Legacies
- Pretty Little Liars
- This Is Us
- Private Practice
When I Want to Feel Smart Without Actually Doing Work
If a show involves investigations, courtrooms, or intense problem-solving, I’m in. These make me feel productive even though I’m still just sitting on my couch.
- Scorpion
- Suits
- Rizzoli & Isles
- Quantico
- The Rookie
- Criminal Minds
- For the People
- The Perfect Couple
When I Need Comfort, Laughter, and Zero Stress
These are the shows I rewatch constantly because they feel familiar and safe. No surprises, just good vibes and laughs.
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- Friends
- How I Met Your Mother
- Glee
- Modern Family
- The Big Bang Theory
- Young Sheldon
- Superstore
- Shameless
When I Want the Best Show Ever Made (No Debate)
Nobody wants to argue with me on this. Parenthood has everything: heart, humor, chaos, love, and moments that make you want to call your family immediately.
Parenthood
If you haven’t watched it yet, this is your official recommendation. It will emotionally destroy you in the best way possible.
Final Thoughts
Yes, I watch too much TV. No, I don’t regret it. There’s something comforting about knowing that no matter what mood I’m in, there’s always a show ready to meet me there.
If you ever need recommendations, I’ve clearly done the research.