Photo by Vie Studio from Pexels
Life

A Poster That Lives in a Girls Apartment

Stephanie Ribeiro
With Valentine’s Day around the corner here are some acts of kindness that you can do any day.

Unexpected Compliments

Pay it Forward

Don’t Forget Birthdays 

Spread Positivity 

Buy a meal for someone

Hold the door 

Reply to texts 

Return your cart 

Recycle

Spread Love <3

Share coupon codes

Tip a little Extra

Leave a five-star review

Smile a little extra

Be KIND to yourself & others! <3

