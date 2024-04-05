This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

1.) Remember you have ENOUGH TIME. Don’t forget you have 16 hours (give or take depending on your personal schedule) in a day! What are you gonna do with them? Don’t waste these precious hours, make ’em count.

2.) Get your day started with a playlist! A GOOD, POSITIVE, playlist, that is. This will set the tone for a good day ahead right simply by filling your eyes with good sounds!

3.) Make a 5-item TO-DO list. Keep it manageable, so it **actually** gets done and motives you to be productive. Nothing like checking that outstanding item off your list at the end of the day!

4.) Do your hardest thing on your TO-DO list FIRST! (Easier said then done, but GET IT DONE). Your future self will thank you.

5.) Plan a plan and unplanned plan! Have something concrete to look forward to later in the day AND incorporate something spontaneous to spice up your day. Be spontaneous when you can be and seek out doing something that excites or energizes you!

6.) Treat yourself! This will be quite literally the cherry on top to your day. You deserve a sweet treat!

7.) Tackle one chore, do one kind gesture, and take one step in pursuit of your goals!

8.) Stay hydrated and take care of yourself and your health!

9.) Be intentional with your thoughts, words, and actions towards yourself and others. Do what you truly want to do and choose authenticity!

10.) Go to bed happy & get ENOUGH sleep (7-8 hrs is SO worth it)!