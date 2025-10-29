Space for What Matters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Baylor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Love looks like letting go

What would you describe when you hear ‘self-love?’ Most people would say repeated affirmations, routines, healthy boundaries but self-love isn’t always an addition, sometimes it’s about release. Letting go can be one of the hardest yet most powerful expressions of loving yourself. Choosing your peace over attachment and healing over history may benefit you the most. We often hold on tightly to people and versions of ourselves that once made us feel safe, but real growth happens when we learn to let go of things that confine us Learning to let go of people’s expectations and versions of ourselves create space for the love, we keep searching for outside to finally come from within.

Letting go is a way of saying. “I deserve peace, even if it costs me what I thought I wanted.” Making conscious decision to stop holding onto what hurts and no longer serves your growth may be the best thing you can do for yourself. This could mean walking away from a relationship or friendship that no longer feels reciprocated, forgiving yourself for past mistakes and accepting that something you may have hoped for didn’t turn out as planned. Letting go honors your worth and reminds you that peace and wholeness are far greater than the comfort of staying where you no longer belong.

Letting go hurts because it signifies a sudden ending, but every ending creates space for something new. It often feels painful because it seems like a change in routine or feels like a loss of what you hoped to have or a sudden change you weren’t ready for. This release is like clearing your garden at the end of a season. You start uprooting plants that once bloomed beautifully but have now withered. It hurst to remove what once gave you extreme joy and comfort but without that cleaning there is no room for anything to root and grow. The soil needs its space to be clear and breathe before it can begin to nurture something new and more beneficial. Endings are often needed for a new beginning, a better experience, and necessary for renewal. Letting go, like removing your withered flowers, is an act of preparing the ground for future growth.

Releasing what drains you or disrespects you is a strong act of choosing yourself, choosing the energy you surround yourself with, your values and your boundaries. I admit, it is much easier said than done, the same situation that you found joy and comfort in may have withered into something that hurst you or constantly corrodes all the thoughts in your head. Letting go sets the standard of how you deserve to be treated. In releasing this, you reclaim your power and create space for something better to take its place. Let go of friendships, environments, love or even your own self-talk will prove more beneficial than allowing yourself to sit through these experiences.

After letting go, you begin to observe this transformation within. The weight of what was once latched onto you, the unmet expectations, grudges, past mistakes and relationships that no longer serve you slowly lifts, leaving room for quiet and profound peace settles in. It is peace that doesn’t demand perfection or control but allows you to simply exist fully, unburdened by what you cannot change. Along with this comes clarity, a renewed vision of yourself. The fog of confusion begins to clear, and you start observing patterns and choices that once kept you trapped and wisdom you’ve gained from them. Letting go is not passive, it is an active choice to prioritize your growth and protect your energy. You begin to reclaim your power and recognize that you control your own narrative, capable of creating boundaries and inviting only what serves your highest good. You start to see that the peace and fulfillment you’ve been searching for outside have been waiting within all along, quietly waiting to flourish when you make room for them.

This release brings you closer to discovering what you’ve been searching for all along; the love that does not depend on anyone else’s presence or validation. In that space you begin to understand that love is not always about holding on. The most profound expression of love is knowing when to step back and allowing yourself to breathe. You are your of source of love, peace, and fulfilment. Letting go guide you to invest in your own well-being and to cultivate a relationship with yourself that is steady and whole. It reminds you that love you have been seeking outside can be found within, you start to carry a quiet, unwavering sense of self love that is constant under any circumstances and becomes the foundation for every connection you choose to nurture moving forward. Release and reclaim your peace.