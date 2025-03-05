Olivia Rodrigo x Lancôme: The Collaboration Bringing Girls Together

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For the past few years, the name Olivia Rodrigo has been synonymous with young women all over the world. They are easily the bulk of her fanbase and have turned her into the superstar she is today. They are found screaming at her tours and hyping up her every project.

One of her latest projects that has garnered a lot of attention through its grand marketing is Rodrigo’s partnership with Lancôme. In November of 2024, the pop star was announced as the cosmetics brand’s global ambassador. Since then, Rodrigo has appeared in many campaigns and ads displaying popular Lancôme products such as their Idole Power Parfume and Lash Idole Flutter Extension Lengthening Mascara. This strategy has drawn many of her fans toward the makeup line, but it has had the added benefit of creating a space to bring young women together.

One aspect of this collaboration is the GUTS Tour Bus Experience. A bus decked out in Olivia Rodrigo and GUTS themed imagery has been circulating around the country and recently parked itself at Baylor University. Her Campus at Baylor hosted the event that promised free Lancôme makeup samples and adorable photo opportunities.

The turnout was incredible, as expected for such a unique event. Over the course of five hours, hundreds of samples were given as Baylor students had the opportunity to take a trip through the GUTS tour bus. Since the experience was so popular, there was of course a lengthy line. At times, people waited over an hour, but there were many benefits to that.

The weather was perfect. The sun shone all afternoon, warming the campus after the sub-freezing temperatures from the prior week. The best part of the long wait is that the lines served as a connection point for Baylor’s Livies and makeup lovers. Of course, friends came together, but others who started out alone in the line forged new connections based on their mutual interests. Others were surprised to see people they already knew such as sorority sisters or classmates. The time in line and shared love of Olivia Rodrigo allowed these acquaintances to become closer with each other.

To pass the time, these students busily chatted away, enjoying their time together almost as much as their time in the bus.

The conversations obviously frequently featured discussions of favorite Olivia Rodrigo songs, but then they tended to advance further. At one point, a small group of girls could be heard discussing their preferred novel from the Brontë sisters. (Thankfully, Jane Eyre was discussed in a more favorable light than Wuthering Heights was.) The foundation provided by love of pop music fostered deeper connections and intelligent discussions.

Some of the friendships that blossomed as a result of this event may not have happened without the GUTS Tour Bus. Olivia Rodrigo’s collaboration with Lancôme not only managed to increase the brand’s popularity but paved the way for a greater collaboration, one between her fans.