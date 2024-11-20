Olivia Rodrigo & Lancôme Are Giving Away Free Products & A Trip To L.A.

Lancôme Paris just announced its new global brand ambassador: the one and only Olivia Rodrigo. On Monday, Nov. 18, it was revealed that the GUTS singer would become the company’s new brand ambassador, joining Zendaya, Joy Sunday, and Emma Chamberlain on its list of previous ambassadors. In several social media posts, Lancôme shared a video that featured Rodrigo in her signature outfit of a sparkly top, shorts, and black boots with a megaphone in her hand as she yelled, “I’m the f*****g new face of Lancôme!” To celebrate, Olivia Rodrigo and Lancôme are hosting a giveaway where you can win an Olivia x Lancôme mailer and a trip to L.A. Here’s how to enter.

For the rollout of Rodrigo’s new role as ambassador, Lancôme not only updated all of their social media platforms with Rodrigo’s video, but the brand’s official YouTube channel has its iconic black rose logo wrapped in purple “OR” initials in honor of the Grammy-winning singer. The official Lancôme website shows Rodrigo’s promotional video on the home screen, plus a purple tab that says, “Olivia” that features the singer’s favorite products. To top it off, the entire website has purple, pink, orange, and blue stars falling down the screen as you scroll.

Olivia’s collaboration with Lancôme includes a collection called Olivia’s Obsessed Look, which consists of five of Rodrigo’s favorite makeup must-haves. The items include Lash Idôle Eyelash Waterproof Mascara ($30), Idôle Liner ($25), L’Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick ($35), Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss ($25), and Idôle Eau De Parfum ($118). The total for all five items is a little over $230.

To make these well-loved products much easier on your wallet, Olivia Rodrigo and Lancôme are hosting a giveaway where 30 winners will win a free Olivia Rodrigo mailer, and one lucky grand prize winner and a friend will win a flight and accommodations for a two-night stay in L.A. to attend Lancôme Idôle House in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes by heading to Lancôme’s website and filling out the form by answering a few quick questions. To ensure you have a better chance at winning the grand prize or an Olivia Rodrigo mailer, fans can go to Lancôme’s social media for bonus entries, including following the makeup brand on TikTok and Instagram. Another way fans can earn a bonus entry is by creating an Olivia Rodrigo-inspired makeup look and submitting the photos and videos on social media with the hashtags #Lancome_Sweepstakes and #OliviaxLancome.

All users must be 18 years or older to enter. The deadline for the sweepstakes is Dec. 16, and the winners will be announced on Jan. 5, 2025. Good luck!