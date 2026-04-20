Using Music as an Emotional Outlet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, music is more than just a way to fill the silence. Music is utilized in my life in so many ways. On my way to class, driving home for the weekend, or studying, I always have something playing in my ears. Music has become so intertwined with my life, becoming an amazing emotional tool that has helped me work through so many situations that have felt impossible to see past. Here are just a few ways music has helped me, and can hopefully help you!

Playlists for Specific Emotions

There is nothing more perfect than finding a song that fits the exact way you’re feeling in the current moment, and making a playlist full of songs with the same vibe. Being so emotionally connected to music means listening to songs and finding different aspects in my life that I can attach to the song, and putting it in a collection of other similar songs. After going through a breakup, I found myself making a playlist of songs that I had suddenly started to relate to, and it helped me move on more easily, knowing there’s proof of someone who’s experienced the same thing as me. Being a senior in college, I’ve made countless playlists to keep me motivated as my education chapter is coming to a close, keeping me excited for whatever my future holds.

I’m also a huge fan of anything pop culture, and curating playlists based on fictional characters I love is such a fun way to connect with my interests. I’m the kind of person who watches a piece of media and finds a character to get attached to because I see myself in them, and using music to relate to them is such a creative way to express my interests.

Sharing Music with Others

Sometimes sharing your music taste with others can be intimidating, but it’s the most human thing you can do. I love listening to a song and knowing exactly who in my life would share my love for it. Discussing music taste is one of my favorite ways to get to know someone, and once I have an idea of what they like, any song I listen to that reminds me of that friend, I love to send over and recommend. Whenever I receive a Spotify link from someone, I feel like I’m opening a present on my birthday; it’s so personal and intimate to know someone’s music taste.

Being someone who has a hard time expressing my love verbally for the people in my life, sharing a song that reminds me of how I feel about them is my love language. I love it when artists make love songs dedicated to their platonic relationships. Love is all around, but sometimes we all need to be reminded that our strongest bonds are from friendship and family. Listening to “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish always brings back memories of all of my friends from back home, and “The Best Day” by Taylor Swift always makes me think of my own mom. Music can hold so many memories just because it can be related to your own personal relationships.

Hearing Music Live

There is nothing more special than hearing your favorite songs live. I’ve had the pleasure of seeing One Direction, Panic! At the Disco, mxmtoon, Niall Horan, Taylor Swift, and Hozier live, and each show holds a special place in my heart. I went to The Eras Tour in Indianapolis on Nov. 1, 2024, meaning my surprise songs were “Holy Ground” mashed up with “The Albatross” on guitar and “Cold As You” mashed up with “exile” on the piano. I already love those songs, but now when it comes up on my playlist, the emotions I felt that night rush back to me and hold a special place in my heart.

Unfortunately, with concert ticket prices getting more expensive, these experiences are becoming far and few in between, but live music deserves to be experienced by everyone, no matter how big or small the artist is.

The Universal Feeling of Music

So many artists write from a super personal part of their life, and it’s beautiful to see so many people relate in so many ways. Although it received much backlash after its release in 2024, The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift is so deeply personal and specific that you would think no one can relate to the specifics. However, that album specifically has helped me through so many tough times. Being an artist with such a high platform and being brave enough to express how she was feeling in the midst of the highest point in her career was so moving for me. Humans experience so many emotions throughout their lives, and having music to connect us all together makes it a little more bearable to get through.

Listen to Music With Your Heart

No matter the genre or artist, everyone deserves to find music that speaks to them personally. Music has been ingrained in so many aspects of my life that it feels synonymous with my personal experiences. Whether you’re going through a breakup, celebrating an accomplishment, or just need someone who relates to your personal problems, music is the antidote for all.