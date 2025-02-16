The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The season of love is among us, and for a lot of people, myself included, it often brings about a little bit of jealousy. I mean, it’s natural right? I feel it’s within humans to desire connection, romantic or not. That being said, one thing I have seen in people in relationships who are our age is codependency. It’s nice to be so connected with someone, but I think a lot of people in college tend to fall into the trappings of loneliness or prioritizing their relationship over other relationships or hobbies. Balance is what’s going to serve you the best in the long run.

I know the world tries to sell us on the idea that a partner is what we need to live a fulfilled life, but I disagree. I wholeheartedly believe that if you don’t have the capacity to love yourself, no matter who you’re with, you’re going to struggle.

As an advocate for sex positivity and choice I will always encourage people to do the right thing for themselves. Agency is huge to me.

However, in navigating the dating world I’ve seen such awful things in situationships like lack of communication, putting things aside when you’re not even exclusive, and consistently relying on sex as an answer to a problem.

First of all, there is nothing wrong with desire, its natural.

But you deserve to have someone who can commit to you, without expecting anything sexual.

You deserve to also feel comfortable in yourself. Being alone is not fun, but if you don’t find yourself able to take time solo, you lack the opportunity to recharge and do stuff for yourself.

Plus in prioritizing yourself and your goal, you are going to naturally attract people to you. You are the vibes you bring forth. It’s easy for us to be insecure and accept less than we deserve.

But it’s time to stand up and choose our own happiness!

We are young and deserve better than people who won’t commit.