Moved by a Melody:

On the weekend of October 19, 2024, I and two friends had the incredible opportunity to see Will Wood and Shayfer James in concert. Will Wood had been on a long-standing hiatus, and he emerged from the woodworks to bring us the Slouching Towards Bethlehem tour. When the tickets went on sale, I called my friends and asked them if they wanted to go. Obviously, they said yes.

We originally planned to go to the show in Chicago. However, it was sold out already, as were most of their Midwest stops. I ended up securing three tickets for the show at Bell’s Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo, Michigan. When I tell you that it was a religious experience, I mean it. I was moved so deeply, and I felt a lot of clarity wash over me that night.

This was my first concert in six years and I am so happy and grateful that we were able to pull it off. I am not particularly a person for concerts because I find the sensory aspect of it hell. However, being there and being able to stand so close to an artist that I find remarkable is an experience that I will hold forever.

This show had an error during ticket sales, and nearly double the tickets sold than originally planned. So Will Wood changed the show and played us songs he was not planning on playing on any other stop. So, we heard at least one song from each album. He ended up playing a lot off of his second album, Everything is a lot. Sadly, we did not get the fandom-infamous bit about a timeshare, but we did get many iconic quotes. Including my personal favorite when introducing the song Front Street, “E. Coli is not satire.” – Will Wood 10/19/24. Did I mention that Shayfer James started playing Hot To Go before switching to one of his songs? IT WAS EPIC. Overall, it was one of the best shows I’ve ever attended, 10/10. The crowd, the vibes, and the performers were all wonderful, and I could not have asked for a better time.

On an extremely personal note, I had been struggling with my mental health a lot and things had gotten really dark around this time. Being able to stand in a crowd, singing the words to this one specific song, made me realize that I’m not the only one going through what I’m going through. As I cried I was able to come to terms with the fact that I do need help.

I cried during so many songs. Some because I was just overwhelmed that this was happening, and it was real. Other songs because they remind me of people who are gone, and then there is the song that I sang every single word to as I was wailing. Being there with two of my bestest friends and getting to experience the emotional roller coaster was genuinely one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.

After the incredible show, I was able to get a T-shirt, a vinyl and a CD and I am so happy about it. The shirt is now one of my favorite shirts I own.

The car ride back to our hotel was quiet. We had music playing softly and all of our heads were pounding, but there was a real sense of vulnerability. Emotions were high, and we were all there comforting one another. The next morning, I texted my therapist and told her the truth about what was going on with me and she was able to help pull me out of it more.

I’m still definitely in the trenches of my mind and still struggling with trying to be okay with all of the changes and responsibility that I have right now. Just because I can control something in my life does not mean I should either. The unhealthy habit of mine had started to become borderline obsessive and coming to terms that it is a problem is one of the hardest steps. But being able to be in this space that was so loving and being able to be vulnerable with my friends and really let my guard down was so helpful for me and taking that first step and admitting that my problem is real.

Please remember that if you are struggling with your mental health, you are not alone. And there are people in this world who want to help you and want you to know that you are loved, and cared for.

–

HOTLINES:

National Suicde Prevention Lifeline : 988

National Youth Crisis Line : 1-800-422-4673

Grief Support: 1-650-321-5272

Eating Disorders Hotline: 1-847–831–3438

Crisis Text Line: Text “HELLO” or “START” or “HOME” to 741741

Alcohol and Drug Abuse Hotline: 1-800-729-6686

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

National Sexual Assault Hotline : 1-800-656-4673

Trevor Project: 1-866-488-7386

–

You are not alone:

With love,

-K. Phoenix