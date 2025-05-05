This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter.

Dear Weirdo of the past, I have news for you.

The older you get the less you will care about fitting in. Well you should care less anyways. Because In 30-40 years (or less) there will be adult responsibilities and issues far more important than getting teased about your appearance or getting asked out as a joke in high school. The dirty glares from a group across the quad or the awful YikYak. All the times you’ve sat alone or gone to events alone have been replaced with moments with some of your best friends. All the bullies, even the adults who didn’t know how to deal with you and your neurodivergence will still exist. Some might even lead successful lives. I know that sounds unfair, but you are doing amazing things too. Perhaps you’ve been an eye opener to their own behavior, but even if not, you are at a good place in life.

Your support system is not only the strongest it’s been but you have shown yourself again and again that you are capable. Capable of pushing past the stigmas of mental illness and ADHD. Capable of balancing academics and passion projects that make a difference. Letting go of the desire to mask your interests and the things that bring you JOY! Finding people who will let you talk for hours and be there no matter how you feel. From the anxiety breakdowns, to eye crinkle worthy laughs, to getting passionate about activism.

You finally feel seen and understood after all this time.

That every late night breakdown, all the parties you didn’t attend,and the assignments you struggled through was worth it. You deserve every opportunity you’ve ever gotten and be proud that you didn’t let the word “no” stop you.

It’s okay to feel uncertain, about your future, about everything. But every decision has led to this moment. Remember that that your weirdness is a valid part of you that should be cherished and loved. Not only is it loved by others, but it’s worth loving yourself.

You’ll be okay.

Love, Weirdo of the present